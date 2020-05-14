Tasplan doles out $65 million in ’emergency superannuation’

news, local-news, Tasplan, superannuation, coronavirus

Big super fund Tasplan has paid out $65 million in four weeks to Tasmanians slammed by the coronavirus downturn. The payments are under a federal scheme allowing people in financial hardship because of the economic crisis to access some of their superannuation. Another round of the scheme will open in July. Tasplan chair Naomi Edwards said about 8000 members had accessed funds through the scheme in its first four weeks. Many Tasmanians with other super funds would have been doing the same. Ms Edwards has consistently urged Tasmanians to be cautious and look at other options before turning to early release of their super. “While super’s primary role is to help people save for retirement, we recognise that for those significantly financially affected by COVID-19, accessing some of your super today may be an absolute necessity which outweighs the benefits of maintaining these savings until you finish working,” she said in early May. “We would, however, urge all Tasmanians to view accessing their super early as a last resort, with the long-term loss of interest earnt on super totals potentially having a large impact on the amount of super savings you could have in retirement, especially for younger Tasmanians. “I would strongly urge Tasmanians to exhaust all options available to them before accessing their super.” The MoneySmart website had information about financial support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/f35ndb3GgpgdJDz6gtVeqN/bed37374-0e8b-4611-bffd-087a989c9a4f.JPG/r2_356_3998_2614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg