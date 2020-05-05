Tassie building approvals increased in March: ABS

news, local-news,

Building approvals in Tasmania were up in March, according to ABS statistics. The state had a 11.2 per cent increase in building approvals from February. This rounds out a 6.1 per cent increase in approvals across the December-March quarter. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania However, building approvals are down in Tasmania 4.2 per cent compared to the same quarter last year. This mirrors all other states and territories, with the exception of Victoria, who have all experienced drops in approvals compared to last year. Housing Industry Australia chief economist Tim Reardon prior to March, the housing market was gaining momentum and that the market was starting the new decade strongly.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/doc70h79bg0nud17oq1xlkh.jpg/r742_141_3612_1763_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg