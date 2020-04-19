Tassie businesses with debt among hardest hit: ANZ

coronavirus,

Tasmanian small businesses already carrying debt are among the hardest hit by the coronavirus economic downturn, according to the ANZ. Australia’s big four banks, as well as other smaller ones, have adopted loan reliefs which predominantly include deferral or postponement of repayments for at least six months. As of Friday, 122,000 ANZ customers across Australia had applied for relief for personal loans, consumer cards or mortgages. Of those, about 31,000 had been processed. About 400 of those were Tasmanians, most of whom were seeking mortgage relief. IN OTHER NEWS: ANZ regional executive for Tasmania Chris Sparks said the number of requests for support was growing quite quickly. “They were pretty compelling stats … coming thick and fast every day,” he said. In the commercial sector, about 5,700 Tasmanian and Victorian small business and business relief requests have been processed. About 22,500 relief requests by businesses have been submitted nationwide. ANZ handles the portfolios of about 12,000 businesses in Tasmania. Mr Sparks said those prone to being impact were the 2000 business clients managed by the bank who already had a level of debt. These were a mix of agribusinesses as well as small, mid-market or smaller corporate businesses – the latter of which were appearing to be significantly affected by the pandemic. “We’re not seeing the uptake necessarily in the 10,000 clients with little or no debt,” Mr Sparks said. “But in this managed space … absolutely … they are very much in the face of COVID-19.” Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania As requests continue to pour in, Mr Sparks said it was import customers remember the process for receiving relief is more than simply submitting a form online. “It has got an element of touch by people … There’s a return phone call that needs to be made and questions answered,” Mr Sparks said. “We just need to make sure we’re applying the COVID-19 relief package for the right people and at the end of the day we are.” Due to the higher volume of business clients in metropolitan areas, Mr Sparks said regional executives in those areas had been significantly impacted by volume.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/1a0d3047-65ea-4d86-9b25-b57af7ae44a1.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg