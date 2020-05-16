Tassie draws line in the sand for climate

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmania’s goal to double renewable energy production by 2040 is a move that has been welcomed by climate change advocates, although some wish the plan was more concrete. The plan outlined Tasmania’s lofty goal to double the production of renewable energy by 2040 in a bid to create a strong economic driver for the state through the construction of a second electricity cable between Tasmania and Victoria. Targets to establish a hydrogen industry in Tasmania and progress negotiations with the federal government for the Marinus Link, the second interconnector, and the Battery of the Nation projects are also key tenets of the draft plan. While the moves to cement Tasmania as a renewable energy powerhouse have been welcomed by climate change advocates, Climate Tasmania Northern representative David Hamilton said he wished the plan had some solid steps to transition Tasmania away from fossil fuels. “Tasmania is a user of coal power, it’s not much but it is a driver of our emissions,” Mr Hamilton said. The targets outlined in the report were good and would help drive down Australia’s emissions by harnessing the state’s natural advantages such as wind power. “The report is pretty good if you are talking just about electricity, but it’s not clear if that’s what they mean by energy, because it can be read different ways,” he said. However, he said it would only make a difference if we were exporting that power to the national grid. Mr Hamilton said he would have liked to see more detail in the report regarding the transition off fossil fuels and how the plan would tackle reducing Tasmania’s reliance on diesel. He welcomed the initiative in the report to establish a regulatory body Renewables Tasmania, that would guide the state’s response, as well as the moves to legislate the goals. Climate Council senior researcher Tim Baxter said the plan was a strong line in the sand where Tasmania was headed. “Tasmania has chosen its path…if it’s successful there will be hundreds to thousands of jobs created,” he said. Mr Baxter said the targets outlined in the plan were achievable but the big condition was the approval of the Marinus Link, which is being negotiated with the federal government. The federal government has supported a feasibility study and design phase for the project but ongoing funding is yet to be announced, from either the state or the federal governments. Mr Baxter said Tasmania’s target of 200 per cent renewables by 2040 would be country-leading if achieved.

