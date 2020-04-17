Tassie tradie takes out Australian Apprentice of the Year gong

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

When Northern Tasmanian man Jake Blokker started a carpentry career during his final year of school he never imagined that five years later he’d be named the Housing Industry Association’s Australian Apprentice of the Year. The 23-year-old from Wesley Vale took out the top gong because of his work ethic and quick progression into leadership roles within Devonport business AJR Construct. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania “In Year 12 I did a Cert 2 in carpentry at Don College and some work experience for AJR Construct and he signed me on the following year,” Mr Blokker said. “Originally I wanted to try a few trades out at first but as soon as I did a bit of work experience I couldn’t shy away from it, I loved it. IN OTHER NEWS: From a young age, Mr Blokker said he “loved working with tools and making cubby houses and what not”. “‘I’ve had a solid work ethic, I grew up on a farm and my parents had me working at a young age,” he said. “First off, the work days were pretty challenging but definitely as my body got used to it, it become a lot easier.” During his apprenticeship Mr Blokker worked on a range of major construction projects he became passionate about. “We did some remote works at Three Capes, we did a private bushwalkers accommodation there as part of the Three Capes Walk that was probably my favourite and our largest job to date – everything had to be helicoptered in,” he said. “I learnt the most when I took a leadership role constructing the TasFire workshop in Cambridge and then a school renovation in Campania.” Mr Blokker said he saw himself “on the tools” for the foreseeable future. “I really do enjoy working for AJR Constructs, it’s really interesting work and I’m very appreciative of the trust Adam’s put in me to put me out on these jobs like this. It’s awesome.” Adam Ritson, Mr Blokker’s boss at AJR Constructs, said his employee had the potential to be a great leader. “He has all the skills required to build his own home or start his own business,” Mr Ritson said. Building Minister Elise Archer said Mr Blokker deserved recognition because of his exceptional leadership skills, which were well beyond his years. “Congratulations to Jake, along with his host, AJR Construct, for supporting Jake and recognising his great potential,” she said.

