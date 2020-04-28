Tassie’s Chinese exports brought into question

news, local-news,

Tasmania, like most of Australia, exports billions of dollars worth of goods to mainland China. This partnership came under fire earlier this week, when Chinese ambassador Cheng Jingye suggested Chinese consumers would boycott Australian products if further pushes for an inquiry into the source of COVID-19 were made. Trade Minister Simon Birmingham has said Australia wouldn’t be coerced into changing it’s position. According to ABS statistics, exports to China were valued at $1.2 billion in the 12 months prior to February, with total exports valued at $3.2 billion. Ores and concentrates were the highest commodity exported in that 12 months, valued at $454 million. Seafood, other processed food and beverages exports were valued at $225 million within that time frame. A Department of State Growth spokesperson said The Tasmanian Trade Strategy encourages Tasmanian exporters to diversify their markets and manage trade risks. “The Annual Action Plan 2020-21, which is currently being developed, will become the blueprint of our recovery plan for trade and will take into consideration some of the new challenges Tasmanian exporters will face post the COVID-19 pandemic,” the spokesperson said.

