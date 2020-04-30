TasWater losses scoffed at by Small Business Council

news, local-news,

TasWater should ‘open its books’ to prove it is losing money as a result of the pandemic. Robert Mallett, CEO of the Tasmanian Small Business Council has ridiculed the claim that the council-owned company was losing so much money, it might not be able to pay a second half dividend. “Have people stopped going to the toilet and drinking water? “I call on TasWater to open their books and explain why they are losing revenue, but just as importantly I would like the local government to explain why they should be taking dividends at a time of great community need.” A TasWater spokesperson said the company would be taking a hit financially. “The support we are providing to businesses and households will see a one-off hit to the bottom line of around $25 million this financial year, with a further reduction in earnings expected next financial year. “The decision to not pay second half dividends is solely the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the support we are providing through a rebate of the quarter four bill of eligible small businesses, and the 12 month freeze on price increases. “This issue was discussed with council mayors and general managers on Tuesday, who largely understood the decision and supported our efforts to help Tasmanians doing it tough.” TasWater would publish its annual report as usual this year, and was not seeking any funds from the state government, but would raise its borrowings from TASCORP. Mr Mallett also accused local government of being out of control and unaccountable, and said councils should be tightening their belts. Local Government Association president Mayor Christina Holmdahl said councils were already tightening their belts. “There is not a council in Tasmania that is not pulling the belt in as much as they can. “Some are turning to their reserves to continue maintaining their staff levels and service to municipalities.” Cr Holmdahl said local government was an easy target in a crisis. “There are a lot of councils that will end up in deficit for the next five to seven years because of the programs they’ve put in place to keep up services, maintain the safety of staff and keep them employed.” All councils now had hardship policies so ratepayers who had trouble paying could get support. “Taxing people more isn’t the most responsible way to deal with issues,” she said. “We understand ratepayers have lots of burdens to shoulder as well, where some people are going to be unemployed now and in the future.” She said uncertainty over the $10 million TasWater dividend was a problem because it could add to councils’ ‘red bottom line’.

