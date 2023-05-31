TAT Technologies Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

NETANIA, Israel, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) (“TAT” or the “Company”), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2023:

Revenues for Q1 2023 increased by 26.6% to $25.2 million compared to $19.9 million in Q1 2022.

compared to in Q1 2022. Gross profit for Q1 2023 increased to $4.3 million (16.9% of revenues) compared to $3 million in Q1 2022 (15.2% of revenues).

(16.9% of revenues) compared to in Q1 2022 (15.2% of revenues). Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2023 increased by 328% to $2.2 million compared to $0.5 million in Q1 2022.

compared to in Q1 2022. Net income for Q1 2023 was $0.66 million compared to a net loss of $1.6 million in Q1 2022.

compared to a net loss of in Q1 2022. Operational cash flow was positive $1.4 million compared to $0 million in Q1 2021.

Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT’s CEO and President commented on the results: “We are excited with the results of the first quarter of 2023. As our industry continues to ramp up, it is the second consecutive quarter that we continue to increase our revenues, improve gross profits, and improve EBITDA and net income. Cash flow from operations continues to be positively strong. The world’s supply chain challenges continue to negatively affect our results and customer satisfaction. As of the end of March 2023 our past due customers’ orders amount to $33 million.

Our order backlog and LTA continue to grow as the demand for our products and services rapidly increases and as we enter the second half of the year, we expect to see the fruits of the strategic deals that we signed with Honeywell both for the APU 331-500 and APU 131. These strategic deals represent a major growth engine and are expected to yield a much better profitability.”

Mr. Zamir continued: “We are optimistic with the coming quarters of 2023 and expect substantial growth in revenues and EBITDA compared to 2022”.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company’s share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in pages 13 below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing (“OEM”) of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT’s activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT’s activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT’s Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT’s activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT’s Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT’s activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site: www.tat-technologies.com

Contact:

Mr. Ehud Ben-Yair

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 972-8-862-8503

ehudb@tat-technologies.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the change of control that will occur on the sale by the receiver of the Company’s shares held by our previously controlling stockholders, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,196 $ 7,722 Accounts receivable, net 17,643 15,622 Inventory, net 42,848 45,759 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 4,912 6,047 Total current assets 74,599 75,150 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Restricted deposit 302 304 Investment in affiliates 1,733 1,665 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 710 780 Deferred income taxes 1,207 1,229 Intangible assets, net 1,722 1,623 Property, plant and equipment, net 42,560 43,423 Operating lease right of use assets 2,257 2,477 Total non-current assets 50,491 51,501 Total assets $ 125,090 $ 126,651 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long-term loans $ 1,975 $ 1,876 Credit line from bank 6,112 6,101 Accounts payable 9,112 10,233 Accrued expenses 9,395 9,686 Operating lease liabilities 866 904 Provision for restructuring plan 132 190 Total current liabilities 27,592 28,990 NON CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term loans 18,764 19,408 Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement 1,069 1,148 Operating lease liabilities 1,347 1,535 Total non-current liabilities 21,180 22,091 Total liabilities $ 48,772 51,081 EQUITY: Share capital 2,842 2,842 Additional paid-in capital 66,335 66,245 Treasury stock at cost (2,088) (2,088) Accumulated other comprehensive income (26) (26) Retained earnings 9,255 8,597 Total shareholders’ equity 76,318 75,570 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 125,090 $ 126,651

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended Year ended March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenues: Products $ 7,291 $ 6,319 $ 25,460 Services 17,926 13,635 59,096 25,217 19,954 84,556 Cost of goods: Products 6,274 5,744 21,631 Services 14,685 11,165 46,997 20,959 16,909 68,628 Gross Profit 4,258 3,045 15,928 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 99 (27) 479 Selling and marketing 1,159 1,335 5,629 General and administrative 2,459 2,385 9,970 Other income (406) (81) (90) Restructuring and other expenses – 927 1,715 3,311 4,539 17,703 Operating income (loss) 948 (1,494) (1,775) Interest expenses (366) (104) (902) Other financial income (expenses), net (19) 170 1,029 Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax benefit) 563 (1,428) (1,648) Taxes on income (tax benefit) (27) 107 98 Income (loss) before share of equity investment 590 (1,535) (1,746) Share in results of affiliated companies 68 (27) 184 Net income (loss) from continued operation $ 658 $ (1,562) $ (1,562) Net income from discontinued operation – – – Net income (loss) $ 658 $ (1,562) $ (1,562) Basic and diluted income per share Net income (loss) per share basic and diluted $ 0.074 $ (0.17) $ (0.175) Weighted average number of shares outstanding : Basic and Diluted 8,911,546 8,886,546 8,911,546

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands) Three months ended Year ended March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Net income (loss) $ 658 $ (1,562) $ (1,562) Other comprehensive income (loss) Net unrealized losses from derivatives – (32) (89) Reclassification adjustments for gains included in net

income and inventory – – 30 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 658 $ (1,594) $ (1,621)

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (In thousands, except share data) Share capital Number of

shares

issued Amount Additional

paid-in

capital Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Treasury

shares Retained

earnings Total equity BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2010 9,149,169 $ 2,809 $ 65,711 $ 128 $ (2,088) $ 13,329 $80,281 CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021: Comprehensive loss – – – (95) – (3,562) (3,657) Share based compensation – – 160 – – – 160 BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2021 9,149,169 $ 2,809 $ 65,871 $ 33 $ (2,088) $ 10,159 $76,784 CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2022: Comprehensive loss – – – (59) – (1,562) (1,621) Exercise of option 36,850 33 156 – – – 189 Share based compensation – – 218 – – – 218 BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2022 9,186,019 $ 2,842 $ 66,245 $ (26) $ (2,088) $ 8,597 $75,570 CHANGES DURING THE PERIOD ENDED

MARCH 31, 2023 (unaudited): Comprehensive profit – – – – – 658 658 Exercise of option – – – – – – – Share based compensation – – 90 – – – 90 BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2023 (unaudited) 9,186,019 $ 2,842 $ 66,335 $ (26) $ (2,088) 9,255 $76,318

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three months ended Year ended March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (audited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) from continued operations 658 (1,562) (1,562) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided

by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,041 973 3,706 Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives – 17 8 Provision for doubtful accounts (3) – 138 Share in results of affiliated Company (68) 27 (184) Share based compensation 90 49 218 Noncash finance expense (6) (35) – Lease modification – – (82) Increase (decrease) in provision for restructuring expenses (58) (345) (467) Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement (79) (117) (356) Capital gain from sale of fixed assets (456) (81) (90) Deferred income taxes, net 22 107 23 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in trade accounts receivable (2,012) (895) (2,659) Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid expenses 1,205 (62) (1,459) Decrease (increase) in inventory 2,959 (2,222) (5,069) Decrease (increase) in trade accounts payable (1,121) 536 1,143 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses (290) 42 2,727 Decrease in other long-term liabilities (115) (161) (902) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1,767 $ (3,729) $ (4,867) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,560 84 93 Purchase of property and equipment (1,433) (4,010) (16,213) Purchase of intangible assets – – – Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities $ 127 $ (3,926) $ (16,120) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Short-term credit received (Repayments) from banks – (3,000) (1,071) Proceeds (repayments) from long-term loans received (422) 10,504 16,680 Exercise of options – 67 189 Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities $ (422) $ 7,571 $ 15,798 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and

restricted cash 1,472 (84) (5,189) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning

of period 8,026 13,215 13,215 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of

period $ 9,498 $ 13,131 8,026

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Three months ended Year ended March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 Net income (Loss) $ 658 $ (1,562) $ (1,562) Adjustments: Share in results and sale of equity

investment of affiliated companies (68) 27 (184) Taxes on income (tax benefit) (27) 107 98 Financial expense/ (income), net 385 (66) (127) Depreciation and amortization 1,041 1,025 3,878 Restructuring expenses – 927 1,715 Share based compensation 90 49 218 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,079 $ 507 $ 4,036

