Tata Crucible Campus Quiz launches its 18th edition!

– Registrations begin online from 7th February to 7th March, 2022

– Open for individual participation only

– 2 Online Prelims, 24 Cluster finals, 4 Zonal-finals and 1 National Final

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tata Crucible Campus Quiz, India’s largest and most awaited business quiz for campuses, is back for a power packed 18th edition. Continuing with the successful digital version, the quiz will be held in an online format this year too. The registration for this edition of the quiz will be open from February 7 to March 7, 2022. Tata Crucible is a knowledge initiative by the Tata Group and provides a platform for bright young minds across the country to showcase their impeccable knowledge.

Tata Crucible quiz evolved into an online format since 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic. To ensure fair play in the online format, Tata Crucible quiz has implemented various protocols including in terms of format, self-declaration by finalists, proctored monitoring at select Finals and so on. These mechanisms have ensured that the quiz continues to be fair and transparent even in the online format and such mechanisms will be implemented in this edition as well.

For the online version of the Campus Quiz, the country has been divided into 24 clusters and after two levels of online prelims, top 12 finalists from each cluster will be invited for wild card finals out of which top 6 finalists will then compete in the 24 online cluster finals. These 24 clusters are further grouped into four zones- south, east, west and north and each zone will comprise of 6 clusters.

The Winner from each of the cluster finals will then qualify for the Zonal Finals. The winners and runners-up at the cluster finals will receive prizes of Rs. 35000* and Rs. 18000* respectively. Winners at the four Zonal Finals will directly qualify for the National Finals. The runners-up from the four Zonal Finals will compete in a Wild Card Final, and 2 out of the 4 runners-up will then qualify for the National finals. In all, 6 Finalists will compete at the National Finals and the top scorer will be crowned as the National Champion who will receive a grand prize of 2.5 lakhs* along with the coveted Tata Crucible Trophy.

*Subject to applicable tax deductions at source.

Commenting on the quiz, Mr. Adrian Terron, Vice President, Corporate Brand and Marketing, Tata Sons said, “The Tata Crucible Campus Quiz, true to its long-term legacy of positive transformation among the younger generation, continues to celebrate knowledge and provides a wide platform to students across the country. We feel reinforcing global competence is vital for individuals to thrive in the rapidly changing world and this Quiz is an attempt to make our younger generation future-ready. Through the digital space, we are confident that we will be able to connect and engage with the quiz participants on a much larger and wider scale.”

Noted Quizmaster Giri Balasubramaniam, aka ‘Pickbrain’, who has been conducting the quiz right from its genesis, will continue to be the Quizmaster for this edition too.

The prizes for this edition of the quiz are supported by Tata CLiQ.

To register and to know more about rules, eligibility and other updates, please visit www.tatacrucible.com.

About Tata Crucible Campus Quiz:

‘Tata Crucible – The Campus Quiz’ seeks to bring together the sharpest young minds to take on the heat of the country’s largest business quiz. Youth is a key audience cluster which the Tata group is focusing its communication at and Tata Crucible is a key knowledge initiative towards this engagement. Started in 2004, it has become an eagerly anticipated event and is held twice annually, with separate editions for campus students and corporate professionals.

About the Tata Group:

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals. The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission ‘To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust’. Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. Sixty-six percent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by philanthropic trusts, which support education, health, livelihood generation and art and culture. In 2020-21, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was $103 billion (INR 7.8 trillion). These companies collectively employ over 800,000 people.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 29 publicly-listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of $242 billion (INR 17.8 trillion) as on March 31, 2021. Companies include Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Tata Consumer Products, Titan, Tata Capital, Tata Power, Tata Advanced Systems, Indian Hotels and Tata Communications.

