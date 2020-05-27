Tatler clashes with Kensington Palace over Kate Middleton story claiming the Duchess feels ‘trapped’

Society bible Tatler has clashed with Kensington Palace over a story claiming that Kate Middleton with her post-Megxit workload – with the magazine backing the piece despite royal insistence that the claims are false.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, and Prince William, 37, have made a host of virtual appearances during the coronavirus crisis as they isolate with their children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, in Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Sources claiming to be friends of the couple told Anna Pasternak at Tatler magazine that Kate was ‘fuming’ with the heavy workload after Megxit, revealing: ‘William and Catherine really wanted to be hands-on parents and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their three children under a bus.’

A Kensington Palace spokesperson dismissed the claims, saying: ‘This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication.’

It prompted a Tatler spokesperson to add today: ‘Tatler’s Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources.

‘Kensington Palace knew we were running the “Catherine the Great” cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false.’

Royal fans have rallied around Kate Middleton, 38, after an anonymous source told Tatler the Duchess of Cambridge was ‘exhausted’ and felt ‘trapped’ by her enormous workload after Megxit

It comes after reports yesterday that Kate was ‘furious’ about her ‘enormous’ workload after Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle’s, 38, departure from the royal family in March.

The insider went on to call Meghan and Prince Harry ‘so selfish’ for their behaviour, adding that their decision would have profound impacts on the Cambridge’s family life.

They explained: ‘There goes their morning school runs as the responsibilities on them now are enormous.’

Another friend of the Duchess explained that Kate has been left fuming over the increase in workload.

Many royal followers threw their support behind Kate after anonymous sources said she was ‘furious’ about her workload

‘Lockdown has brought the best out of William and Kate’, royal expert reveals Phil Dampier, author of Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan in Their Own Words, told FEMAIL: ‘I think the lockdown has brought out the best in William and Kate. ‘Without Prince Harry and Meghan on the scene, they have a big responsibility, especially with the Queen not out and about, Charles and Camilla in their seventies, Princess Anne…Older royals are restricted with lockdown. ‘I’m sure Kate and William will be out and about soon. ‘Most people think they’ve had a ‘good war’ with the crisis, they’ve come across extremely well and brought a lot of comfort to people with their video messages. ‘Kate has probably quite enjoyed it, in a funny sort of way, because she has been able to spend more time with the children up in the Norfolk home which is their favourite place, enjoying family time together. ‘She’s had the best of both worlds. ‘They’ve also been very good at providing photo calls for the children. ‘It’s almost like we’ve been eavesdropping on them as a family, and seeing into their lives.’

They said: ‘Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this.

‘She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays.’

Kate, whose manners are described as impeccable, is also said to have a ‘ruthless survival streak’ that makes her ‘well suited’ to the House of Windsor.’

One member of the royal set commented that Kate is ‘impenetrable’ and there is ‘nothing to dislike or like.’

Tatler stood behind the reporting of their sources and reporter Anna Pasternak today. (The full feature in the July/August issue of Tatler available via digital download and on newsstands Thursday 28th May)

They added that she ‘keeps her head down’ because she is aware of the greatness of the ‘prize’ of becoming Queen.

The insider added that Kate models herself after the Queen, and even now speaks like the Queen.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, experts have spoken about how Prince William and Kate have lead the royal family’s efforts to support the nation.

Earlier this month, Katie Nicholl revealed how the couple have been ‘stepping up to the plate’ amid the pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duty at the end of March, and have been living in an $18 million mansion in Beverly Hills since

Royal fans rush to defend Kate Middleton Royal fans have thrown their support behind Kate Middleton after anonymous sources told Tatler magazine that she feels ‘exhausted and trapped’ by her post-Megxit workload. One tweeted: ‘She is beautiful lady inside, out who truly loves all her family and loves to help all of Britain, the people, dogs, gardening, playing outdoors with her kids, supporting the Queen.’ Another fan commented on Instagram: ‘She is the true embodiment of class. In all her time as a member of the royal family she has represented the monarchy, her causes and patronages with grace and deference. ‘She knows that it’s not about her, she is a participant in a system that has prevailed for centuries and will continue in succession through her children and, even so, she manages to shine. That is the epitome of greatness.’ One added: ‘She’s done well, even though she comes from a modest background , she’s shown loyalty to crown and country and was never involved in horrible family dramas or super low class scandals.’ ‘The Duchess has really risen to the occasion during the pandemic,’ another wrote. Royal fans threw their support behind the Duchess of Cambridge, with one calling her ‘the epitome of class’

She told ET: ‘We’re seeing them letting their guard down and that is a result of what we are going through.’

She said the Cambridges had ‘really stepped up to the plate’ and had been providing a ‘dose of entertainment’ by sharing snaps and videos of the Cambridge children.

She revealed: ‘It’s uplifting for Britain, particularly for royalists, to see what the future of the royal family is going to look like. The royal family has gone to great lengths not to be seen to be aloof or distant or unrelatable.’

One insider declared Prince Harry and Meghan had been ‘so selfish’ in their decision to step back from royal life

It’s not the first time that Prince William and Kate have been praised for their efforts during the pandemic.

Speaking in April, royal expert Roya Nikkhah told BBC Breakfast how Kate and Prince William are ‘making sure they’re visible’ and ‘sharing personal insights’ to ensure the monarchy stays relevant amid the coronavirus crisis,

Roya explained: ‘The very clever thing the Cambridges have always done is they’ve always given us just enough of a little insight into their personal life, what it’s like at home with George, Charlotte and Louis, so people understand that they are going through similar things to what everyone else is going through.’

The royal expert revealed: ‘Kate and William are making sure they’re visible, and that’s been the case for the royal family since the start of the outbreak.

Another insider said that while Kate is ‘smiling’, on the inside she is ‘furious’ about the increased workload on her family

Experts previously revealed how Prince William and Kate would lead the royal family’s efforts to support the nation amid the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking to Australian website 9Honey, Katie Nicholl said the Duke and Duchess were the ‘best placed’ members of the royal family to be ‘pillars of support’ for the nation at the moment.

Read the full feature in the July/August issue of Tatler available via digital download and on newsstands Thursday 28th May