Taylor Swift Cancels All Live Shows for 2020, Some ‘Lover Fest’ Shows to Be Rescheduled

Taylor Swift has announced that all of her live appearances and performances for 2020 have been canceled due to the ongoing health crisis.

The 30-year-old singer was scheduled to perform her Lover Fest concert around the world this summer, but she has made the difficult decision to cancel the shows.

“I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us,” Taylor wrote on Twitter.

Taylor will be rescheduling the U.S. and Brazil shows for 2021, but it seems the other dates are canceled completely. There was a recent uproar over the way Ticketmaster has been handling refunds for postponed and rescheduled shows, but Taylor is assuring fans that they’ll be able to get their money back if they wish.

Click inside to read the complete statement released by Taylor’s team…

The following statement was released by Taylor‘s team:

“Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and wellbeing of fans should always be the top priority. Health organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an undetermined period of time. With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year.

The U.S. and Brazil shows will be rescheduled to take place in 2021, with dates to be announced later this year Tickets held for each of those shows will transfer to a new show date without action on the part of ticket holders.

For those who desire refunds for tickets purchased for the U.S. Lover Fest shows, they will be available starting May 1st subject to Ticketmaster terms. Watch for an email from Ticketmaster with instructions on how to request one. For currently available information on all other performance dates, please visit TaylorSwift.com. Thank you so much for understanding. We look forward to seeing you all, happy and healthy, in the future.”