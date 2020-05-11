Taylor Swift Chews Shoelace & Lisps ‘ABC’ In Precious Throwback Toddler Clip

In honor of Mother’s Day 2020, Taylor Swift shared the sweetest video of herself at 10 months old, where she’s having an adorable conversation with her mom, Andrea.

Taylor Swift was one smart baby! At just 10 months old, she was already counting, talking and starting to say her ABCs. On Mother’s Day, May 10, the singer shared a throwback video of herself from Oct. 1990. Her mom, Andrea Swift, can be heard talking to her in the background, as Taylor follows instructions and says different words and phrases. Taylor posted the video as a way to honor her mom for Mother’s Day, and she shared a touching message to go along with it.

“My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories — from when I was 10 months old in this video from Oct. 1990 to now taking every day on the phone,” Taylor wrote. “Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyy goodness I love you mom. Happy Mother’s Day.” The message seems to reveal that Taylor and Andrea are, unfortunately, not quarantined together amidst the coronavirus. Taylor also added, “PS for those who are separated from your loved ones or struggling with this day, my heart is with you.”

Taylor’s mom has been through a lot over the last several years. In 2015, Taylor revealed that Andrea had been diagnosed with cancer. The 30-year-old was very private about the diagnosis after that, but in a 2019 interview, she broke the news that Andrea’s cancer had returned. At the beginning of 2020, she shared that doctors had discovered that Andrea had a brain tumor while she was going through chemo during her second bout with the disease.

My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories – from when I was 10 months old in this video from Oct. 1990 to now talking every day on the phone. Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyyy goodness I love you Mom. Happy Mother’s Day 💐 pic.twitter.com/Okav6gEt2R — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 11, 2020

The song “Soon You’ll Get Better,” on Taylor’s 2019 album Lover, is about how she’s dealt with her mom’s cancer diagnosis. Taylor performed the emotional song for the very first time during Global Citizen’s One World concert on April 18. Although she previously said that she didn’t think she’d ever be able to sing “Soon You’ll Get Better” live, Taylor recognized the importance of sharing the uplifting message with the world amidst the coronavirus outbreak.