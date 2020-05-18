Taylor Swift 'City of Lover' Paris Concert: Listen to the Live Songs!





Taylor Swift has released the live versions of her songs from her Lover album!

After her City of Lover concert special aired on ABC on Sunday night (May 17), the 30-year-old entertainer released the live versions of the songs she sang during the special.

The concert was filmed back in September of 2019 at L’Olympia Theater in Paris, France, and featured Taylor singing songs off her latest album Lover to fans from over 37 countries.

The special is Taylor‘s only concert event in 2020, following Lover Fest Tour‘s cancellation due to the pandemic.

Taylor Swift City of Lover will be available to stream stream on Hulu and Disney+ tomorrow.

