Taylor Swift live-tweets ‘City of Lover Concert’ special with fans after 2020 tour postponed: ‘MY HEART’

Swifties were disappointed, if unsurprised, when Taylor Swift recently postponed all of her 2020 tour dates due to coronavirus concerns. But fans still got a sneak peek of what might have been — or maybe what to expect when Swift eventually resumes touring — thanks to Sunday’s City of Lover Concert special on ABC.

The intimate gig was filmed last September at Paris’s L’Olympia Theater for an audience of devotees who flew in from 37 countries around the globe, shortly after Swift’s seventh album, Lover, came out. “It was the best album release party I could’ve wished for,” the singer tweeted. The full footage hadn’t been released until now, but this seemed like the perfect time to air it, with fans taking to Twitter to express their joy over getting to see their idol perform.

And Swift, always a master of social media, excitedly live-tweeted right along with them.

“A lot of these songs on this album that just came out, I’ve never played live before,” Swift gushed onstage during the special. “And I was thinking about how I’d really like to play some of these songs for the very first time, and I was thinking maybe the best way to do it would be just playing the songs acoustic, the way that I wrote them.”

Swift’s subsequent stripped-down performances — “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” “Cornelia Street” (which she revealed she’d written in her bathtub, though she didn’t go so far as to reenact that moment), and “The Man” — had the fans watching at home all in their feels… especially when they got a reply or retweet from Taylor herself.

Swift officially postponed her Lover tour dates on April 17, announcing on social media: “I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. I’ll see you onstage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.” Among her canceled shows were Lover Fest East in Foxborough, Mass., and Lover Fest West in Los Angeles; the latter would have made her the first artist to perform a concert at L.A.’s brand-new SoFi Stadium venue, as well as the first woman to ever open any NFL stadium.

