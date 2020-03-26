Taylor Swift saves the day for fans who need cash in coronavirus crisis

Taylor Swift strikes again.

A fan said Wednesday that the “You Need to Calm Down” singer had performed another random act of kindness by giving her $3,000 to pay her rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

i made a post on tumblr about how i was scared i wouldn’t be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry. @taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. i cannot even believe my eyes right now pic.twitter.com/3hAxkSVvGo — holly turner (@ittybittyholly) March 25, 2020

And she was one of several Swifties who shared similar stories.

💰 | Taylor Swift has donated $3,000 to another fan on Tumblr after facing financial struggles due to no paychecks for the foreseeable future “Leah, I’m so sorry this situation has caused you so much stress and I hope a gift of $3000 will help.” pic.twitter.com/Q56KkWVEwK — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) March 26, 2020

In Turner’s case, she’s a “freelance music photog and graphic designer,” as she wrote in her Twitter bio. She described the financial problems she’s having during the public health crisis — at a time when there are no events for her to photograph — in a Tumblr post.

“I saw that she had just started following me on Tumblr, so I was jumping around and screaming about that,” Turner told E! News, “and then I saw that the top post on Tumblr was about the fact that I was financially struggling and I thought, ‘There’s no way she’s following me because of that.’ Then I started losing my mind even more.”

Of course, the subject of Turner’s post appears to be exactly why Swift followed her.

“I wasn’t going to be able to stay in my apartment after May, if it weren’t for this,” Turner said.

A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

However, gifting the cash certainly sounds like something Swift would do. In the past, the Cats star has, for instance, surprised fans by contributing to their college tuition (also after reading about it on Tumblr), showing up for a bridal shower and even helping a homeless woman buy a home.

