Taylor Swift Slays In Sexy Mini Skirt For Special ‘City Of Lover’ Concert — Pics

For her ‘City Of Lover’ concert special, which aired on May 17, Taylor Swift performed her tracks from her 2019 album, ‘Lover,’ while wearing a sexy, all-black ensemble.

Taylor Swift hit the stage in Paris for an intimate concert in September 2019, and it finally aired on television for fans eight months later (May 17). The singer’s City of Lover concert featured her singing some of her biggest hits, as well as songs from her album, Lover, that fans have never seen her perform live before. As always, Taylor sounded beyond amazing, but she also looked incredible. Her long, toned legs were on full display in a sparkly miniskirt, which she paired with a Versace V Neck Silk Satin Bodysuit.

Underneath the top portion of her outfit, Taylor wore a fabulous Implicite Lingerie Talisman Half Cup Bra, and she completed the look with Prada Black Lace-Up Military Boots and Eriness black diamond earrings. For her beauty look, Taylor rocked sparkly eye shadow and thick lashes, along with her signature red lipstick. She had her blonde hair styled in loose waves, with her bangs lightly tousled across her forehead.

This will be the only full concert performance that Taylor fans will be able to see in 2020, as she was forced to postpone her previously-scheduled Lover Fest tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. She announced the news that she would be moving the shows to 2020 on April 17.

Throughout her coronavirus quarantine, Taylor has been keeping a very low-profile. However, fans have determined that she’s been in isolation with her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, who has posted photos of Taylor’s cats on his Instagram page over the last several weeks. On April 18, Taylor popped up to perform during the Global Citizen One World: Together At Home television special. She played piano and sang her emotional song, “Soon You’ll Get Better,” from her home.