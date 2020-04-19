Taylor Swift Tearfully Sings ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ For The First Time For One World Event

Taylor Swift took some time out from home to perform for all of her fans around the world as part of the One World: Together At Home Event with an unforgettable performance.

Taylor Swift sat at her piano at home, looking tearful, joining the One World: Together At Home global telecast with an incredibly powerful moment. The beloved singer sang the emotional ballad “Soon You’ll Get Better” off her recent album, Lover. Taylor has previously said that the song, which she penned about her mother’s only health struggles, would be one that would be difficult to perform live. Still, it felt befitting for the occasion.

It’s been a difficult time for so many, but having stars like Taylor give back this way certainly helps. This may also be the last time folks see her perform for awhile. On April 17, Taylor had the unfortunate task of informing her thousands of fans around the world that her upcoming tour, Lover Fest, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and wellbeing of fans should always be the top priority,” she said in a statement. “With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year.”

Lover Fest was meant to perform several dates in Europe, Brazil, and the United States. Specifically, she was meant to hold festivals in Boston and Los Angeles, two of the hardest hit cities in the country. All is not lost, as in the official announcement, it was announced that plans to reschedule for 2021 were already in the works. “Thank you so much for understanding. We look forward to seeing you all, happy and healthy, in the future,” it said.

Still, while it might be awhile before she hits the road, it was great to see her tonight, as well as so many other talented folks. Like Jennifer Lopez, who performed the Barbara Streisand classic ‘People’ in her backyard. And Lizzo, who belted out a powerhouse cover of the Sam Cooke classic, ‘A Change Is Gonna Come.’

A thanks to Taylor and all the incredible performers for doing something special to help support the essential workers, doing all they can to keep us going right now.