Taylor Swift’s ‘City of Lover Concert’ was an intimate, stripped-down performance

The “Bad Blood” singer danced, played piano and guitar in a mostly acoustic set with songs from her album “Lover” filmed last September at L’Olympia Theater in Paris.

“I was thinking about how I’d really like to play some of these songs for the very first time,” Swift told the crowd, adding, “I was thinking the best way to do it would be playing the songs acoustic, the way I wrote them.”

She started with “Me!” and found her way to “Death By a Thousand Cuts,” “The Archer,” “Daylight,” “You Need to Calm Down” and “Cornelia Street.”

“I think I wrote this song, actually like, when I was in the bathtub,” she said of “Cornelia Street.” “Anyways, just for context.”