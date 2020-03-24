Taylor Swift’s Feud With Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Has Reignited At the Weirdest Possible Time

Two households, both alike in dignity, in fair Calabasas, where we lay our scene. From ancient grudge break to new mutiny—oh, hi there! We interrupt this community theater production to bring you fresh, piping hot news about a feud just as old and storied as that between the Montagues and the Capulets—the feud between Kim Kardashian West and Taylor Swift. Yes, over the weekend, the years-old feud was reignited because what else do we have to worry about right now?

On March 20, an allegedly unedited video appeared on YouTube revealing the full version of the 2016 conversation between Taylor Swift and Kanye West about his controversial track “Famous.” The line that started the newest chapter of their feud reads: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that bitch famous.” In the 2016 version of events, Swift alleged that West had not told her about the line. West said he did. Following an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (yes, really), Kim Kardashian-West uploaded pieces of the original discussion to Snapchat following Swift’s disapproval of the song, suggesting that she did approve.

At the time, Swift argued that the video did not reveal the full extent of the conversation. Eventually, she released a statement saying that she “would like to be excluded from this narrative.” The statement released a hail storm of criticism on the musician, with people alleging that Taylor Swift’s shiny exterior had been cracked. But four years later, the unedited video seemingly exonerates Swift, proving that she hadn’t been lying. In the newly uploaded video of the phone call, West calls Swift to run the concept of the song by her and ask if she would consider releasing it on her social media. When Swift asked why, West explained that she would be involved in a controversial lyric in the track.

West reads, “I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex,” suggesting that if Swift released the song, it would curb some of the potential blowback around the line. In the new video, Swift worried that he might be saying something along the lines of “that stupid dumb bitch,” but was relieved to discover that wasn’t the case. The two continue on talking about the implications of the line, with West even noting the “I made her famous” refrain. Swift, clearly annoyed, notes that she sold seven million albums prior to their infamous MTV Video Awards spat in 2009, but acquiesces. However, at no point was the term “bitch” discussed, outside of Swift’s fear that she might be referred to as one.

In this, the year of global crisis, Swift fans rejoiced. After four years, fans and media declared that Swift was ultimately in the right all this time and waited for the musician to reply. On Monday evening, Swift responded in her Instagram with two succinct tiles of text. The first reads:

Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 year)… SWIPE UP to see what really matters.

Upon swiping up, people are directed to a donation page for Feeding America, a hunger-relief organization that works to feed and secure food stability for Americans. She then follows the first tile by telling fans that she’s been donating to the organization, along with the World Health Organization, and if they have the ability to, she’d like them to donate as well.

After Swift declared herself vindicated by the contents of the extended phone call, Kardashian West entered the fray to supposedly set the record straight, posting on her Instagram about the pain of wading into this “self-serving” territory during a global pandemic:

@taylorswift has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying.

Kardashian West’s point of contention remains the same as it always was: that Swift lied about the existence of the call and the tone of the conversation. She argues that West’s use of the word “bitch” is tangential to the issue at hand.

“To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that, ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…,’” Kardashian West wrote. “They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word ‘bitch’ was used without her permission. At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she ‘declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.’”

Kardashian West went on to reiterate that Swift’s latest comments miss the point of the original lie, meaning that Swift is declaring victory over an irrelevant fact that is not in contention. She also took issue with accusations that she edited the video, arguing that truncating the video is not the same as willfully manipulating it.

“The lie was never about the word bitch,” Kardashian West wrote on her Instagram. “It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. I never edited the footage (another lie) – I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative.”

At the end of her argument, Kardashian West circled back to the triviality of it all, reminding her fans that none of this bad blood matters in the context of a global crisis.

“This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares,” she concluded. “Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters.”

In response to Kardashian West’s comments, Tree Paine, Swift’s longtime publicist, tweeted her original statement about the call, arguing that Kardashian West’s decision to post only truncated clips of the call amounted to editing.

Undoubtedly, times are much more different in March 2020 than they were in July 2016. At that point in time, it felt much more plausible to have a rift between two megastars, fueled by the “receipts” from a reality television staple. Now, a reality television staple is running the country and the world is shrouded in the threat of a global health crisis, so by the slightest margin, the only winner here is Swift: not for being correct, but for at least linking out to the issue that really matters currently.