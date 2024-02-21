Tazapay Strengthens Board with Legal and Compliance Veteran Andrew Ho, Highlighting Commitment to World-Class Compliance Standards in Cross-Border Payments

SINGAPORE, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tazapay, a rapidly emerging leader in the fintech sector specialising in cross-border payments, announced the appointment of Andrew Ho to its Board of Directors as Independent Director. This significant addition to the board underscores Tazapay’s unwavering commitment to the highest standards of compliance and regulatory adherence, particularly in the multifaceted domain of international payments.

Andrew Ho, currently the Chief Legal & Compliance Officer & Company Secretary at Income Insurance Limited, brings a wealth of experience to Tazapay. His distinguished career includes senior legal and compliance roles at PayPal and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and a stint in the Payments Department at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). This blend of experiences in key financial institutions enhances our board’s depth, especially following the recent Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence granted by MAS. Andrew’s profound understanding of the complexities of legal and compliance issues in cross-border payments will be instrumental in navigating Tazapay through the evolving demands of the fintech landscape, reinforcing our commitment to maintaining exemplary standards of regulatory compliance and operational excellence.

Rahul Shinghal, CEO of Tazapay, expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointment: “Andrew joining our board is a significant step in addressing the dynamics of cross-border payments. The world of cross-border payments is complex, and we are in the business of enabling merchants to conduct business across multiple countries, sometimes in hundreds. Andrew’s presence will strengthen our position to ensure that our payment collections and disbursements in these diverse markets meet all applicable local and international laws. His contribution is key to reinforcing Tazapay’s commitment to providing a compliant, efficient, and reliable global payment infrastructure.”

Reflecting on his new role, Andrew Ho shared, “Joining the board of Tazapay is an exciting new chapter for me. Tazapay, as a Singapore homegrown fintech company with global ambitions, resonates with my professional journey and passion for fostering compliant financial practices in cross-border transactions. I am thrilled to contribute to a company that not only aims for global reach but also prioritizes rigorous compliance standards as a cornerstone of its operations. I am excited to be part of a team that is set to redefine the landscape of cross-border payments, and I look forward to playing a role in Tazapay’s journey towards achieving its ambitious goals.

This pivotal board appointment coincides with Tazapay’s significant strides in the fintech industry. The company’s recent MPI licencing, inclusion in the 2023 CB Insights’ Fintech 100 list, and a successful $16.9 million Series A funding round highlight its innovative capabilities and financial resilience.

As Tazapay continues its growth trajectory, the addition of Andrew Ho is a clear statement of its dedication to maintaining the highest compliance and regulatory standards in its mission to revolutionize cross-border payments.

About Tazapay:

Tazapay, established in 2021, is a leader in cross-border payment solutions, covering payments in 173+ countries with local payment options in 70+ markets and offering global business accounts in 60+ currencies. The company’s innovative approach and commitment to regulatory compliance have rapidly positioned it as a key player in the global payment sector.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tazapay-strengthens-board-with-legal-and-compliance-veteran-andrew-ho-highlighting-commitment-to-world-class-compliance-standards-in-cross-border-payments-302067224.html

SOURCE Tazapay

