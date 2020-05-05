TCS launches WaferWise to detech anomalies during semi-conductor manufacturing process

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched a cloud-based wafer anomaly detection solution that harnesses knowledge of the semiconductor industry and combines it with deep learning technology, to help chip makers digitally reimagine their product quality assurance process.

TCS WaferWise is a cloud-based solution that leverages custom AI models to automatically detect and classify anomalies by analysing nano-scale images generated during the semiconductor manufacturing process. The solution runs on Google Cloud. It utilises TCS’ Continuous Learning Platform to sample different datasets across multiple manufacturing lines and automatically trigger learning when required, steadily enhancing the accuracy of the artficial intelligence (AI) model.

Sophisticated quality inspection of wafers during the semiconductor manufacturing process is essential to detect and classify defects early and accurately, as well as improve quality. Several companies still run manual inspections that rely heavily on human expertise. This makes the process prone to errors, and limits manufacturing throughput.

“TCS has been the growth and transformation partner for leading semiconductor manufacturers. We have been investing heavily in research and innovation to harness the power of AI and machine learning to reimagine the fabrication value chain and help our customers build competitive differentiation,” said V Rajanna, Global Head, Technology Business Unit, TCS.

“Semiconductor companies, like all manufacturers, are looking to optimize processes, minimize costs and improve quality control,” said Victor Morales, Managing Director, Partnerships, Google Cloud.