TD Africa Clocks 23, Rolls Out Special Anniversary Sales

TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading tech and lifestyle products distributor, is marking its 23 years of leadership in the ICT distribution segment with a special anniversary sale tagged Sellerbration.

The company turned 23 today, Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Consequently, the management of TD Africa is rolling out the drums to celebrate its partner ecosystem for their loyalty and dedication to the brand with an exclusive discount sale offering unmatched deals and mouth-watering prices on a wide range of products from TD Africa’s massive bouquet. Products on offer cut across Computing, Printing/Supplies, Power, Software and Consumer Electronics business units.

Sellerbration, which kicks off on Monday, May 16, will run until Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Correspondingly, the anniversary sale will feature a Garage Sale offering end-users a chance to participate in the deluge of exciting products being rolled out by TD Africa.

The Garage Sale is scheduled for Friday May 27, 2022 and will be hosted simultaneously across the company’s locations in Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Enugu and Accra.

TD Africa office locations for the Garage Sale can be accessed here.

“No doubt, 23 years in a profitable business is no mean feat for anyone, least of all within Africa’s unique business climate. So yes, this is a big deal for us here at TD Africa. We are grateful – first to God, without whose grace there’ll be no start to our business story,’’ enthused Coordinating Managing Director, TD Africa, Mrs. Chioma Chimere.

Furthermore, she paid special reference to TD Africa’s key stakeholders – including Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), as well as channel partners whom she described as the company’s lifeblood, adding that Sellerbration is one of the measures of expressing gratitude to them.

“We also acknowledge the loyalty of our amazing partners. They are the lifeblood of our business. For them, we have designed a special anniversary promotion, our annual Sellerbration. Of course, we appreciate our OEMs, to whom we have dedicated an activity day in our anniversary week. We hope to celebrate many more years of ground-breaking success with their support,’’ she concluded.

Meanwhile, staff of TD Africa across Nigeria and beyond are also in for a week of fun-filled and exciting activities to mark the company’s 23rd anniversary.

The week-long fiesta is set to kick off on Monday, with each day bearing a unique theme couched on the corresponding day of the week.

To set it off will be More-Nday on the 16th, which will feature face painting and staff expected to turn up for work dressed in casual outfits.

Tuesday, May 17 has been tagged Tools-day. It will feature staff turning up in branded outfits representative of the various Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in TD’s portfolio.

The day will also accommodate a Tech trivia for staff and other participants on Instagram Live by 3pm, with some exciting prizes to be won.

Wednesday, May 18 has been set aside as Wellness-Day, incorporating staff coming to work in sportswear and featuring light exercise by 2pm with healthy food in between. Thursday, May 19 is Tux-Day, featuring formal dress code for staff and prizes for the best dressed male and female.

The exciting anniversary week fare will come to a fitting close on Friday, May 19 with Fly-Day.

The day’s activity, which will see staff turn up in a touch of the company’s burgundy colour, will witness a 23rd anniversary party for all staff across branches and cutting of the anniversary cake.

Related