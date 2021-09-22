TD Africa, Dell EMC talk up PowerStore solution for 21st Century businesses

TD Africa, sub-Saharan Africa’s leading tech, solutions and lifestyle distribution giant and Dell EMC Technologies, a multinational technology company, have stressed the benefits of leveraging cutting-edge technology in gaining significant advantage in the 21st Century business environment.

They made this known while addressing channel partners and other key stakeholders from the technology ecosystem at an event co-hosted by TD Africa and Dell EMC recently where the latter’s award-winning PowerStore storage solution was unveiled to participants.

The event was held at the Tech Experience Centre located at the impressive Yudala Heights on Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Niyi Onabanjo, TD Africa’s head of Enterprise Sales, highlighted the company’s value proposition which captures its strengths, vision, core values and mission.

He also disclosed the company’s efforts in sustaining mutually rewarding relationships with over 6,000 partners and resellers by staying connected with them via the TD Super App, while also rewarding them with a host of mouthwatering incentives such as the Partner Advantage Scheme (PAS), special discount sales/auctions and Truck Promo, among a few others.

“We are boldly leading the technology trade revolution in Africa by ensuring accessibility and affordability of products and services through our strong, reliable and efficient distribution network across the length and breadth of the continent. Programs such as this are avenues for continuous enlightenment for our partners and to strengthen business relationships. The PowerStore initiative is a model every modern business should adopt. Dell EMC has been a platinum partner and we will always look forward to more laudable future engagements,” he said.

While enlightening attendees on the unique advantages of the PowerStore solution, Tosin Amusa, Storage Platform and Solutions Lead for Western and Central Africa, stated that the PowerStore solution has won several awards in just two years after its inception.

Specifically, he disclosed that it has won the CRN tech innovator and product of the year individual awards for 2020.

According to Amusa, about 20% of PowerStore solution customers globally are new. This highlights that more customers are leaving their previous storage solution provider to adopt the new technology.

Further, he added that the PowerStore storage solution is extremely scalable in storage and performance, adding that the product currently has 7x more performance than its EMC Unity products.

It also supports 20x faster storage class memory than SSD variants.

In addition, the PowerStore is intelligent and fully autonomous which means in other words, that it hardly requires administrator input when deployed to customers.

Also referenced by the Dell EMC representative is adaptability, which he highlighted as a strong point of the product, noting that it can be deployed directly on a T model hardware while it can also run a dual basis called the X model.

Also speaking at the event, Sonia Okpara, client solution lead for Central Western Africa, Dell EMC, spoke on work transformation and the use of intelligent devices that are mobile friendly and flexible, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic has revolutionized the nature of work in the contemporary business. In line with the foregoing, she affirmed that Dell EMC is leading the pace of work transformation by positioning the right devices for its customers based on their work needs.

Specifically, Okpara emphasized the Optimizer technology embedded in its latest laptops, describing it as a smart, AI-based technology that uses data science along with a suite of intelligent functions including express response, crisp audio, express connect for Wi-Fi and bandwidth and express charge that intelligently monitors battery charge and discharge.

She assured partners that Dell remains arguably the biggest manufacturer of workstations which deliver unmatched performance and speed in computing tasks.

While imploring business owners to invest in the right tools to boost productivity of their employers, she stated that the Dell Optimizer and other models boast quality user experience, top reliability, water resistant and long-lasting batteries.

Okpara also addressed support issues raised by participants, even as she recommended the Dell Optiplex desktop lineup for business professionals, the XPS lineup for Executive Management and finally Dell’s mobile education series 2021 laptops for students.

