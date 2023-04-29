TD Africa to Expand Access to Ring Home Security Products in Nigeria – TechEconomy

TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading distributor of tech and lifestyle products, has announced an agreement to distribute select Ring devices in Nigeria.

A pioneer bulk distributor in West Africa for a plethora of renowned global brands, TD Africa will leverage its growing network of channel partners and key resellers in extending the reach of Ring’s cutting-edge solutions to millions of potential users across Nigeria.

Ring Home Security devices

By offering Ring devices for the first time in Nigeria, TD Africa and Ring can deliver home security solutions that are accessible and effective.

Ring provides reliable, easy-to-install DIY home security products that offer customers peace of mind as they protect their homes.

While using devices like the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd generation), homeowners can see, hear and speak to anyone at their front door, from their compatible phone or tablet – even in the dark.

Chief Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman, Zinox Group, speaking at the launch of Ring Home Security devices

Ring devices provide an extra layer of security, through a variety of features. With Ring Video Doorbells and Security Cameras, users benefit from Motion Detection, Two-Way Talk, Night Vision, and more, all controllable via the Ring app.

Dr Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman, MTN Nigeria, displaying one of the Ring Home Security devices

Plus, Ring has put features in place across all its devices to ensure privacy, security, and user control remain front and centre.

Features vary based on the device and may be subject to a Ring Protect subscription.

‘‘We are delighted to add Ring to a growing list of globally recognised brands we represent in Nigeria,’’ disclosed Mrs. Chioma Chimere, Coordinating Managing Director, TD Africa. ‘‘Through this collaboration, we are confident of bringing the Ring range of intelligent home security solutions to the homes of many Nigerians through our nationwide network of channel partners,’’ she disclosed.

Ring Home Security devices

“At Ring, our mission is to make neighbourhoods safer. We reimagined home security with products like Ring Video Doorbell, Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, and Stick Up Cams. Now, we’re excited to work with TD Africa to expand our product availability in Nigeria. We look forward to working together to bring our products to residents and continue to provide peace of mind to more customers around the world,” said Mohammad Meraj Hoda, Vice President– Emerging Markets, Ring.

Ring products

Ring devices, including video doorbells, indoor and outdoor security cameras and a range of accessories, including solar panels, will be available from April 2023 in stores, shopping centres, malls, tech-focused markets and other retail locations in major cities across Nigeria. Customers can also expect in-store events and online specials to introduce this new product offering.







