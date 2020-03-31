Tea Time: Bonavita Electric Kettle – Corporette.com
I’ve always been a “regular
kettle on the stove” kind of girl — long before I was into tea,
interestingly enough. I thought they looked pretty on my stove, and
they were functional enough when I wanted or needed to make tea. I
barely used them, but because I kept them on my stove for
decoration I would get annoyed at how food would splatter on them,
and they’d be hard to clean so after a while I’d get a new one,
ditch the old, and try to be better about moving it to and fro, on
and off the burners while I was doing other things. Pain in the
butt! (Yes, yes, a much smarter woman would have figured out I
should move it around far more quickly than I did!)
Readers turned me on to the idea of a gooseneck electric kettle
somewhere along the line, and after some research I got this baby
— and I am never going back. It’s so easy to use — it makes
hot water incredibly quickly — and for some reason I always feel
a little fancy using it. (Even if I’m just using it to fill up a
hot water bottle for my son with a tummy ache!) I’m not sure how
important the gooseneck is, to be honest, but I appreciate being
able to have a really targeted water stream to sort of soak the tea
leaves first.
If my husband is traveling and I only want to make one cup of
coffee for the day I often use the kettle with a
drip funnel, and again I appreciate being able to target the
water so it doesn’t splash everywhere and just gets the coffee
grounds wet.
This particular electric kettle is $44 at Amazon, but there are
a ton of similar options at Target, such as this pretty one from
Bodum. Pictured above: Bonavita
1.0L Electric Kettle Featuring Gooseneck Spout
Psst: these are some of my favorite teas that I’ve
mentioned here on the blog before. Also, a random note — our
“little
purchases that make life easier” roundup posts are so popular
I’ve started tagging little things I
mentioned during Coffee Break.
