Tea Time: Bonavita Electric Kettle – Corporette.com











I’ve always been a “regular

kettle on the stove” kind of girl — long before I was into tea,

interestingly enough. I thought they looked pretty on my stove, and

they were functional enough when I wanted or needed to make tea. I

barely used them, but because I kept them on my stove for

decoration I would get annoyed at how food would splatter on them,

and they’d be hard to clean so after a while I’d get a new one,

ditch the old, and try to be better about moving it to and fro, on

and off the burners while I was doing other things. Pain in the

butt! (Yes, yes, a much smarter woman would have figured out I

should move it around far more quickly than I did!)

Readers turned me on to the idea of a gooseneck electric kettle

somewhere along the line, and after some research I got this baby

— and I am never going back. It’s so easy to use — it makes

hot water incredibly quickly — and for some reason I always feel

a little fancy using it. (Even if I’m just using it to fill up a

hot water bottle for my son with a tummy ache!) I’m not sure how

important the gooseneck is, to be honest, but I appreciate being

able to have a really targeted water stream to sort of soak the tea

leaves first.

If my husband is traveling and I only want to make one cup of

coffee for the day I often use the kettle with a

drip funnel, and again I appreciate being able to target the

water so it doesn’t splash everywhere and just gets the coffee

grounds wet.

This particular electric kettle is $44 at Amazon, but there are

a ton of similar options at Target, such as this pretty one from



Bodum. Pictured above: Bonavita

1.0L Electric Kettle Featuring Gooseneck Spout

Psst: these are some of my favorite teas that I’ve

mentioned here on the blog before. Also, a random note — our

“little

purchases that make life easier” roundup posts are so popular

I’ve started tagging little things I

mentioned during Coffee Break.

