Teacher’s song sends message of hope

An upbeat ditty of hope amid the coronavirus pandemic in Launceston has been played hundreds of times in the first 24 hours of it being posted online. The song, Together Again, written by Launceston teacher Justin Smith, in a collaboration with his colleagues and friends Andrew Sulzberger and Zale Young, offers a hopeful look at the end of social distancing measures and the COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Mr Smith, who wrote the lyrics to the song, said he and his friends had been working together on a number of songs aimed at children before the pandemic hit and this one was the result of inspiration striking at the right time. “We were working on recording some songs aimed at children but that has been put on hold due to the pandemic,” he said. “We wrote this one [Together Again] in eight days and wanted to release it while it was still relevant.” The Youtube clip has had a number of comments, with many people saying its positive message was exactly what was needed in these uncertain times. “We’ve had a lot of positive comments, mostly people are liking the message, which is about how we will get through this and be together again at the end of it all,” he said. Mr Smith and his friends have joined together in a band called The Freckle Collective and he said while their songs were aimed at children, this particular one had resonated with everyone. “For us it was about getting the right messaging out there, following the rules but still being positive and hopeful,” he said. Together Again was performed with the trio connecting via video hangout. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/63311a90-e189-49c2-92de-41b7807673de.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg