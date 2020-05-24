Teage Ezard: Celebrity chef sells Elwood family home – realestate.com.au

Jimmys Post

Top chef Teage Ezard sold 10 Byrne Ave, Elwood.

Top chef Teage Ezard has cooked up a sale for his Elwood family home at 10 Byrne Ave in just 21 days.

The restaurateur responsible for famous Melbourne eateries Ezard and Gingerboy collected an undisclosed sum for the property, which is understood to be within the $6-$6.6 million price guide.

Abercromby’s Real Estate director Jock Langley said he could not comment on the final price paid for the impressive four-bedroom Edwardian, which sold more than a month before its scheduled private auction.

The north-facing backyard includes a pool.

Teage Ezard is executive chef at Ezard, Ezard at Levantine Hill, and Gingerboy.

“Both the buyer and seller are very happy and this sale proves that good quality real estate will sell no matter what is going on in the market,” Mr Langley said.

He said the agency had sourced buyers through its extensive database before “drawing additionally buyers” after listing the property online.

The transaction would be close to Elwood’s residential price record held by 6 Dickens St, which sold for $6.55 million in 2017, according to CoreLogic.

A kitchen every chef dreams of.

An open-plan living room is a highlight.

A glamorous kitchen with wine cellar, open-plan living room and north-facing backyard pool were highlights of the Byrne Ave home.

The regular guest chef on MasterChef lived there with his wife Tina, who is also his company’s publicist, and their children for more than five years.

Mr Ezard’s family lived at the Elwood house.

It included a home theatre.

CoreLogic records show the property last sold for $4.84 million in 2014, a year before Mr Ezard opened his most recent restaurant at the Levantine Hill Estate in the Yarra Valley.

Mr Ezard joined fellow big-name chefs George Calombaris, Shannon Bennett and Neil Perry in being accused of underpaying staff, when workers at Gingerboy spoke up last year. Mr Ezard committed to remunerating any employees who were owed money.

His restaurants have been temporarily closed due to COVID-19, but there were plans to reopen as soon as possible.

