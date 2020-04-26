Team GB rower Moe Sbihi says postponement of 2020 Tokyo Olympics is a ‘blessing in disguise’

On Friday March 20th, Boris Johnson announced at his early evening press briefing that pubs, restaurants, gyms and leisure centres were to close as the coronavirus crisis took hold. The next day, the British rowing squad was called into its base at Caversham, in Berkshire. The rowers arrived expecting to collect an ergometer each for home training and then leave. But there was something else.

They were told there was a surprise meeting. No one knew how long the lockdown was going to last. Sport was shutting down. The athletes were told that selection for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo had been brought forward from May. They were going to discover now whether they were in or out. They sat and listened as the coaches analysed each of their performances and told them whether they had made it or not.

They left in a state of shock at the suddenness of it all. Some dreams were in tact. Some had been shattered. Some were heady with excitement about the prospect of achieving a life’s dream and becoming an Olympian for the first time. Others, crushed by disappointment, thought it might be time for them to retire from the sport.

Team GB’s Moe Sbihi is dreaming of winning another gold after struggling with form

Sbihi’s trajectory has flattened since winning gold at Rio 2016 while his fitness has taken a hit

Sbihi says he will use the next 12 months to hone his technique and fitness ahead of 2021

Four days later, the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until the summer of 2021. The rowers all received an email. The selection was null and void, they were told. Those who were out, were back in. Those who were in, were out. Everyone was equal again. Emotions swirled. Some were relieved. Some had seen their dream snatched away. Temporarily, at least. In a world without sport, everything was to play for.

Moe Sbihi smiles a wry smile when he thinks about his own feelings. He will not say whether he was in or whether he was out, although it is a general assumption that he would have been on the plane to Japan.

He is one of the giants of the Olympic team, a bronze medallist from London 2012 and a gold medallist in Britain’s blue riband boat, the coxless four, from Rio 2016. He is the heir, in many ways, to Sir Steve Redgrave, Sir Matthew Pinsent, James Cracknell and Andy Hodge but it had not been an easy year.

On a cold winter’s day at Caversham six weeks ago, he finished a session on the rowing lake and sat in an upstairs room in the boathouse, tracing the troubled journey from that golden moment on the Rio lagoon under the gaze of the statue of Christ the Redeemer when he lived up to all the hype that built around him and the awe that his ergo performances, in particular, had inspired.

Sbihi says he’s found it hard to chase down his own PB’s after savouring Olympic glory

Seven months before the Rio Games, Sbihi had beaten Pinsent’s record for the 2km open men’s ergo at the British Rowing Indoor Championships. The record had stood for 11 years but Sbihi’s time of 5mins 41.8secs shaved half a second off the mark set by the four-time gold medallist and cemented his place in the coxless four for Brazil with Alex Gregory, George Nash and Constantine Louloudis.

When he returned from Rio, Sbihi’s rocket trajectory began to flatten. Those astonishing ergo numbers dipped. His struggles became an open secret in the rowing world and to some, it felt as if a Titan had fallen. The sense of certainty that Sbihi would lead British men’s rowing into the Tokyo Olympics seemed as if it were ebbing away.

‘I kind of set the standard from 2014 onwards,’ Sbihi said in that upstairs room at Caversham. ‘I was the leading numbers man and in the Olympic year, I started to break records, whether it be Matt Pinsent’s record or other records that I broke internally, downstairs.

‘I thought I’d have a dip in the first year after Rio. I’d had a fantastic holiday, I’d just got engaged, started the season late. You go to the functions, you go to the BOA Ball, the Sports Awards and everything is coming in thick and fast. You lose sight of training times. But then I really wanted to kick on in 2018 and 2019.

‘I don’t know if I put myself under too much pressure. Day to day, everything would suggest I was fine. It was only by accident that I looked at something in the summer of 2019 and I saw my numbers and my one off test numbers weren’t there.

The 32-year-old has admitted he’s struggled to deal with the pressure he’s put on himself

‘A lot of it happens between the ears. You start questioning everything. I kept putting myself under pressure because I wanted a new personal best. It wasn’t just the personal best, either. I had some really strong guys in the team and they were catching up to my numbers. It’s always the way: I chased Hodgey, Hodgey chased Pinsent, Pinsent chased Redgrave and it just goes on, that cycle.

‘I found myself questioning my technique, questioning my physiology, questioning my approach, doing different things, trying to be relaxed about it, trying to be really aggressive about it, trying to be angry. I went so far away from being myself and then of course you hit this year and you want this year to be perfect.

‘You want your Olympic year to be the year when you win everything, you PB on everything. The other thing I had to accept was that my PBs are tough. It’s like Usain Bolt’s PBs are tough. I’m not in Usain Bolt territory because I think my scores will be beaten but when you set yourself such big targets, maybe I was putting myself under too much stress.

‘When you don’t get the PB or your name’s not on top of the leaderboard, then the cycle continues. Before you break that cycle, it carries over on to the water and then you have a bad water performance and then you think you need to do something else and it carries on. I had 18 months of roller coasters.’

Sbihi had a tough early winter, beset by injuries and illness, and even though he was healthy and back with the team by the beginning of December last year, it was not until January 2nd that he was back on the water. That was followed by some land-based training so when he got back on the water again on January 23rd, he felt at a disadvantage: ‘I have had to learn how to row again. Everybody else I’ve been competing against has been rowing for the last four months solidly.

Sbihi won a bronze medal at London 2012 six years before his gold medal triumph in Rio

‘We have got somebody in the team who is incredibly gifted physiologically and it almost seems he is effortlessly completing the ergos. It’s a bit annoying. I can imagine that’s what everybody felt about me four years ago. It’s healthy competition and competition breeds competition. Is he ahead of me? Yes and no.

‘Through this season, he has beaten me once. Over the last 12 months, he has beaten me more than I have beaten him but over the last four or five months, I feel as if I’m starting to regain control. For somebody like me – although I have tried really hard not to be – I have become slightly dependent on my rowing machine scores.

‘Whilst I am an okay rower out on the water, my bread and butter is the numbers element. As much as I want to be the silk or the technical master, I would have to lose a hell of a lot of weight and learn how to row properly. That’s just the way it is. I am not gifted with both elements. Power is my thing.

‘You will never catch me at the pointy ends of the boat. I’m always in the middle. As much as I would like to believe I could be a stroke man or a bowman, if you see me in those seats, you know something is definitely going wrong with this team.

‘We’re getting closer and closer to the Olympics and I feel like I’m getting closer to where I was. I’m where I would have wanted to be this time last year. I’ve still got plenty of time to get it right. I couldn’t be in better shape physically. The only thing I need to catch up on now is water time. Knowing where my records are, I’m actually really happy with where I am right now.’

He was beset by injury problems during the winter and wasn’t back on the water until January

Five weeks after that conversation, Sbihi and his rowing partner Ollie Wynne Griffith came a close second in the men’s pairs A final behind Rory Gibbs and Matt Rossiter in the GB Rowing Team Olympic Trials at Caversham. It may or may not have been enough to earn him a place in his favoured boat, the coxless four, at Tokyo 2020.

It was a creditable performance, though. He felt it showed he was getting even closer to being back to his best. Sbihi was disappointed not to win but pleased with his progress. One week later, the team was announced in that surprise meeting. Then the Olympics were postponed.

Now, he is sitting in a room at his home in Berkshire, staring into his computer screen, talking about what lies ahead. He was 32 last month and he knows that some of his teammates have decided they do not want to extend their rowing careers for another year.

He understands how complex the emotions must be for many, particularly those who find themselves on the margins of the team. He understands, too, how tough psychologically it might be for some of the younger rowers to have been told they had been selected for Tokyo and then for that selection to be rescinded. For everyone involved in British Rowing, these are uncharted waters.

‘At that stage, a team had to be selected and we had to work on a model that the Games were going to take place in the summer but it must have been hard for some of the younger boys,’ Sbihi says.

‘You always dream that when you are selected it will be the best single feeling of elation you ever have, especially when you have never been to the Olympics before and you live and breathe wanting to go to the Olympics and your selection is made.

Sbihi admits he’s had to adapt to become the hunted rather than hunting down leading rowers

‘It helped that I have a bit more experience behind me. I’ve competed at two Olympics and I know that you are not actually selected until you race that first race. You can be announced in the team at the end of May and you do two months of training camp and people have lost their place in that period.

‘At the last Olympics, Graeme Thomas, one of our leading athletes, fell ill and was sent home two days before the Olympic Games started. This delay has hit everybody in a different way. Rowing is very good at having a team environment. It’s very bustling at Caversham. Being sent home with an ergo can be very lonely and tough.’

Sbihi, though, admits to enjoying lockdown. Have ergo, stay home. He works out on the rowing machine in his garden during the day and locks it away in his shed at night. He is setting his training sessions to his favourite music. He mentions Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and Eminem. ‘I’m 30 to 40 albums in now,’ he says, grinning.

There was never a chance of him deciding to step away from the challenge because of the Games’ postponement, he says. He spoke to his wife about it and he knew what he wanted to do. One more year of training might work to his advantage anyway. He was slightly behind where he wanted to be. Now, Tokyo could come right on time.

‘Postponement just means the target is kicked down the road,’ he says. ‘My chief coach called me and said: ‘Do I have you for one more year?’ and I was very positive about it. It could work to my advantage. That’s the way I’m looking at it. I had a turbulent winter with injuries and illnesses and if you don’t get a PB or come first, you always have things you want to improve on and work on.

‘I missed a chunk of rowing time this season and what happened in the Olympic trials was that my skill factor wasn’t there for rowing in tough conditions, being able to row a pair consistently every day. It was getting better and better but unless you win, nothing is perfect.

‘Now I have 12 months extra to get some more things right, stay injury free hopefully. Now I have the opportunity to do it again. Now I have the opportunity to see what I can do with a good block of training underneath my belt. So it’s a blessing in disguise. It’s 12 months extra doing something I love.’