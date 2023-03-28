Advertisements







Tech-savvy individuals and businesses are exploring ways to make the most of the Ramadan season.

From apps that help with fasting and prayer times to new gadgets to help with productivity, there are plenty of tech-related topics to explore that are perfect for the season.

Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or just looking for some helpful tips to make the most of this season, here’s a closer look at some of the tech and Ramadan-related topics to explore.

Ramadan apps: With the advent of smartphones and mobile apps, there are now numerous apps available to help Muslims navigate the holy month. You could explore some of the most popular Ramadan-apps, what features they offer, and how they have impacted the way Muslims observe the holy month.

Virtual Ramadan: In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Muslims around the world have had to observe the holiday from home, rather than attending community events or visiting mosques. You could examine how technology has enabled virtual Ramadan-gatherings, such as online iftars (breaking the fast), virtual taraweeh (evening prayer) sessions, and digital Ramadan-fundraisers.

E-commerce: Online shopping has become increasingly popular during the season, with many Muslims turning to e-commerce sites to purchase gifts, decorations, and food items. You could explore how e-commerce platforms have adapted to cater to the needs of Muslim consumers during the season, and how this has impacted the traditional shopping experience.

Ramadan and social media: Social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram have become important tools for Muslims to connect with each other during the season. You could examine how social media has impacted the way Muslims observe the holy month, and how it has facilitated the sharing of knowledge, experiences, and inspiration.

Ramadan and gaming: The season is a time for spiritual reflection and self-discipline, but it is also a time for leisure and entertainment. You could explore how gaming platforms have adapted to the needs of Muslim gamers during the season, and how they have created special events or features to celebrate the holy month







