Tech billionaires line up behind Biden to help in 2020 election as Trump goes to war with Twitter

Democratic tech billionaires are using their arsenal of cash in an attempt to bolster Joe Biden‘s chances of winning the election in November as the candidate is still struggling to adapt to a fully-remote campaigning model, a Thursday report revealed.

Four Silicon Valley billionaires in particular are trailblazing an effort to help the Democratic Party with obtaining more data by creating start ups and tech tools specifically to rival Republicans in that field, according to nearly two dozen interviews conducted by Vox’s digital news arm Recode.

LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, philanthropist and Steve Jobs’ widower Laurene Powell Jobs and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt are all behind this effort to help defeat Donald Trump.

As these tech billionaires line up to support Biden, the presumed Democratic nominee, President Donald Trump has upped his criticism of social media platforms.

The president claimed this week that Twitter – his preferred online platform for communicating directly with Americans – is ‘stifling free speech,’ ‘totally silencing conservative voices’ and ‘interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election.’

He made the claims after Twitter flagged two of his tweets regarding mail-in voting with blue exclamation points, prompting users to ‘get the facts about mail-in ballots.’

Trump is also preparing to sign an executive order that will expose social media sites to government investigations into allegations of bias and more lawsuits.

‘This will be a Big Day for Social Media and FAIRNESS!’ Trump touted in a tweet Thursday morning.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an interview with Fox News, which will air later on Thursday, that he would not have acted in the same manner as his counterpart for Twitter, Jack Dorsey, did in flagging the president’s tweets.

Zuckerberg suggested that Dorsey was acting as an ‘arbiter of truth’ and said Facebook would not do the same.

Hoffman’s top political adviser, Dmitri Mehlhorn, distributed a private 12-page memo late last month, which Recode obtained, describing that he felt the best way to win the election in six months is to best ‘Trump’s brand machine.’

Mehlhorn also said Democrats need to build a network of ‘trusted media channels with peer-to-peer elements,’ as well as putting out ‘content that has a journalistic flavor’ specifically for the Party – but the new enhanced content network on the left, he claims, needs to be equivalent to the scope and efficiency as Republicans have currently.

‘When truth is tribal, traditional media and advertising can’t reach voters,’ Mehlhorn said in the memo. ‘But people still listen to their friends and members of their communities.’

One way Hoffman is seeking to boost Democratic election efforts is by backing a startup called Alloy, which is building a warehouse to store data that progressive groups collect on voters and in turn use that data to get left-leaning voters to the polls.

The LinkedIn founder has invested about $18 million in Alloy – his single biggest investment so far this election cycle.

Hoffman’s team, as well as other donors, see Alloy’s acquisition of voters’ cell phone numbers as key as coronavirus has upped the need for enhanced digital campaigning.

‘We’re already putting data into the hands of Democrats and progressives on the front lines of this critical election cycle,’ an Alloy spokesperson, Luis Miranda, said. ‘We’re proud of our work, and we’re just getting started.’

Facebook co-founder Moskovitz and Powell Jobs are also giving millions to some of the country’s most ambitious voter-registration programs.

Trump attacked Twitter for ‘stifling free speech’ and attempting to interfer in the 2020 elections after the site flagged two of his tweets about mail-in voting with blue exclamation marks, prompting users to ‘get the facts about mail-in ballots’

Users who clicked on the blue exclamation marks are redirected to a page explaining why the claim was unsubstantiated, including an assertion that Trump’s claim are ‘false’ and that there is ‘no evidence’ that vote-by-mail was linked to voter fraud

Powell Jobs also financially backs Acronym, a controversial and well-funded nonprofit that aims to create digital infrastructure for the progressive movement – and has so far put around $10 million into the group.

Acronym is betting on creating more partisan media, like what worked for Republicans in 2016.

The nonprofit’s aim is to raise $25 million to set up seven local news sites in swing states that portray moderate Democratic candidates in a favorable light while still trying to appear as an objective news source.

This is called an ‘upworthy model,’ and Democratic operatives see it as an effective way to mobilize their base voters.