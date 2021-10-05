Tech Experience Centre marks 1st anniversary with 75% discount on tech, lifestyle products

To mark its first anniversary, the Management of the Tech Experience Centre has rolled out a special anniversary sale, offering shoppers and visitors to the centre up to 75 per cent discount on a wide range of technology, lifestyle, and luxury items from some of the biggest global brands.

The Tech Experience Centre Anniversary Sale, which commenced on Friday October 1, will run until Friday, October 8, 2021.

In addition, early bird visitors to the Tech Experience Centre, located at the impressive Yudala Heights on 13 Idowu Martins, adjacent Mega Plaza, Victoria Island, Lagos, are set to enjoy mouthwatering freebies daily until the conclusion of the anniversary sale.

Among the array of cutting-edge products on offer are some of the latest innovations in Computing, Mobile Devices, Printing & Supplies, Consumer Electronics and Power from renowned brands such as HP, Microsoft, Dell EMC, Cisco, Apple, Samsung, Zinox, Philip, Bosch, Vertiv and Schneider Electric, among others.

The anniversary sale has ignited huge enthusiasm among a wide audience, with Chidalu Ekeh, Head of the Tech Experience Centre further revealing that the deals on offer are exciting and unmatched elsewhere.

‘‘We are seizing the opportunity of our first anniversary to express gratitude to all our customers and to Nigerians in general for their patronage and support to the TEC. Consequently, we have put together this special anniversary sale as our own way of saying thank you.

‘‘A lot of exciting and best-priced offers are available throughout the week-long duration of the anniversary sale, ranging from consumer electronics, mobile devices, computing products, printers and supplies, power gadgets and much more. These deals are mouthwatering, and you can enjoy as much as 75% discount on most of the products on offer. The promotion runs until Friday, October 8, 2021.

‘‘We are also rewarding early bird shoppers and visitors to the Tech Experience Centre each day, throughout the duration of the anniversary sale. So, you are getting a two-in-one offer: a chance to grab some of the unbelievable deals on offer which are unavailable anywhere else as well as an opportunity to enjoy freebies as you shop,’’ she disclosed.

An ambitious technology project spearheaded by TD Africa, bringing together a convergence of global tech giants to bridge the gap to cutting-edge technology for millions of Nigerians, the Tech Experience Centre plays home to the world’s leading technology brands, all of whom have come together under one roof in what is arguably a first in the world, to offer each visitor to the centre an immersive experience of the latest technologies in action.

Launched on Thursday, October 1, 2020, the Tech Experience Centre opened its doors for the first time to a star-studded guest list, including leading technocrats from Nigeria’s private and public sectors, captains of industries, serving government functionaries, bank CEOs and a host of other dignitaries led by Prof Isa Pantami, minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

The launch of the centre was also hailed by the Federal Government as a representation of its vision for a digital Nigeria.

