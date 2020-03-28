Tech Mahindra temporarily tweaks logo in solidarity against COVID-19 fight

Conveying solidarity in the global fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, IT services firm Tech Mahindra has tweaked its logo, with the “e” in it now boxed inside a home. This change in the logo, which is temporary, is for the next few weeks.

“This logo tweak is reflective of our commitment towards the same, while delivering a refreshingly positive message during the time of crisis. Our focus continues to be on ensuring the safety and well-being of our associates, partners and customers; while continuing to keep mission-critical systems on for global clients,” C.P. Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said.

This showcases how Tech Mahindra’s 1.30 lakh associates have adjusted to the crisis and are meeting the organisation’s commitments to keep critical systems running for global clients, including governments, public-sector institutions, healthcare institutions and leading service companies. This is being achieved without compromising the safety of the employees, the company said.

The tweak reflects Tech Mahindra’s agility in adjusting to a global crisis situation. The new logo is in line with Tech Mahindra’s commitment towards ensuring well-being of its associates, clients and customers.

“Our new logo symbolises this spirit of resilience and fight for the greater common good. It perfectly balances the sense of optimism and the need for caution that will help us weather these tumultuous times,” Harshvendra Soin, Chief People Officer, Tech Mahindra, said.

With the recent COVID-19 outbreak, Tech Mahindra has taken all the necessary preventive measures to ensure the wellness and well-being of its associates.