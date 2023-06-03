Tech Startups in Africa Raised over $4.4b in 2022 – TechEconomy







The growth of technology in Africa has been significant in recent years. Although Africa has faced challenges in terms of infrastructure, access to resources, and the digital divide, there has been a noticeable rise in technological advancements and innovation across the continent.

However, the growth of Africa’s tech sector has been driven by several factors, including funding, investments, and a youthful population.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, highlighted these points during his presentation at the GITEX One Africa Digital Summit in Marrakech, Morocco.

One of the key factors contributing to Africa’s tech growth is the availability of funding. Sanwo-Olu mentioned that over 600 startups have received funding, with Nigeria, particularly Lagos, emerging as a leading destination for tech startups.

The influx of funding has been instrumental in fueling the growth of startups and tech companies across the continent. In 2022, African startups raised over $4.4 billion, according to intel from Africa: The Big Deal.

This represents a significant increase compared to previous years, highlighting the growing interest and confidence in Africa’s tech sector.

Another crucial factor is the demographic advantage of Africa, with a large youthful population. Sanwo-Olu emphasized that Africa has a population of over 1.2 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 25 years old and 70-75 percent are under 40.

This demographic provides a significant opportunity for growth and innovation in technology.

Additionally, many of the tech founders in Africa are under 35 years of age, showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit and drive among the younger generation.

Access to technology and digital infrastructure has also improved in Africa in recent years. Sanwo-Olu noted that access to technology has grown in the region, and the rise of mobile payments has opened up new opportunities for financial inclusion and economic empowerment.

These developments have facilitated the adoption and growth of digital technologies across various sectors.

Furthermore, investment in Africa has seen significant growth, reaching over $80 billion in 2021. This indicates a rising interest from investors in Africa’s tech sector.

The availability of funding and investments has created a conducive environment for startups and tech companies to thrive, attracting global attention and positioning Africa as an influential player in the global cyber tech ecosystem.

Overall, the combination of funding, a youthful population, improved access to technology, and increased investments have been driving Africa’s tech growth.

The continent is increasingly recognized as a dynamic environment that supports innovation, and its accelerated efforts in developing talent and skills in technology and innovation are contributing to its rise as a hub for technological advancements.







