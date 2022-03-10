Tech to help you enjoy some well-deserved ‘me’ time

The days are getting longer, and it seems like we’re all starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel just in time for spring. One thing we have all learned from the past two years is just how important tech is for keeping us connected to the people we love and the things we’re passionate about.

From streaming workouts to listening to music, the right tech makes it easy to prioritize self-care in its many forms. Whether setting alerts to disconnect, using meditation apps, or exploring wellness online, you’ve got your work cut out for you — though there’s also nothing wrong with scrolling through adorable cat videos when you need to sink into a bubble bath and forget a stressful day.

With spring on the way, here is some Lenovo tech for leveling up your personal time.

Get a mindfully designed all-in-one



The space-saving IdeaCentre AIO 3i (24″) Desktop is built around the idea that you shouldn’t just use it for work. You have the flexibility to be productive or kick back, starting with a 24-inch display that tilts 5 degrees forward and 25 degrees back with yogi-like limberness for easy viewing. It has plenty of ports for plugging in accessories like a keyboard and a soundbar, as well as a built-in cable collector for keeping it all tidy — and we all know that decluttering your space or desk can help bring a little peace-of-mind to your day. Go ahead and compose some neoclassical music, stream a workout, or scroll through a recipe on the touchscreen.

Keep your “me time” on schedule



If reaching for your phone first thing in the morning means getting sucked straight into work emails and social media, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 can help you switch up your habits and ease into your day or wind down at night. Listen to a thought-provoking podcast on 3-way speakers, get a quick weather update, or set an alarm for a five-minute morning meditate. The four-inch touchscreen easily connects you to your smart-home devices to rise and shine.

Tune out noise and connect to sound



Studies have found listening to music can improve your mental and physical wellbeing. The ultra-light, Bluetooth-enabled Lenovo Yoga Active Noise Cancellation Headphones combine sound-blocking ANC (what you hear) and noise-filtering ENC (what they hear) technologies, so you can shift from taking calls and staying connected to cutting loose and deep-diving into a soothing soundscape — or a cathartic pop-punk anthem.