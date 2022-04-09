Tech4Dev Launches Women Techsters Initiative in 15 Countries, Calls for Applications

The Women Techsters Initiative for the year 2023 was today officially launched by Tech4Dev at its Lagos Office.

They have also opened applications for the Women Techsters Fellowship – a program within the Women Techsters initiative.

The Women Techsters initiative, an initiative of Tech4Dev, is aimed at bridging the digital and technology knowledge divide between men and women as well as ensuring equal access to opportunities for all.

The initiative will see Tech4Dev empower 5,000,000 girls and women across Africa by 2030 with varying degrees of digital, deep tech and soft skills required within the technology ecosystem, in turn aiding Africa’s economic growth.

The Women Techsters-Fellowship, launched in 2021, is a year-long immersive training and experiential learning program for young girls and women across Africa to acquire deep tech skills through 6 months of intensive training, 6-month internship, and mentorship.

The program designed using globally recognized standardized learning curriculums across the 8 learning tracks ensure the best learning experience to deliver the right outcomes.

In its first year, the Women Techsters-Fellowship received over 4,800 applications from 19 countries, accepted 338 beneficiaries into the program, which is a 7% acceptance rate from 5 countries: Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, and South Africa.

This year, the Women Techsters Fellowship seeks to do even more.

In her speech, Blessing Ashi, the Women Techsters Initiative lead, spoke about the objectives of the Women Techsters Initiative.

She said, “The objectives of the Women Techsters Initiative are to empower girls and women interested in careers in technology to access the right learning opportunities, enable them to gain access to decent jobs within the technology ecosystem, and equip them with the right skills needed to thrive through its programs such as the Women Techsters Open Day, Bootcamp, Masterclass, and the Fellowship.”

Oladiwura Oladepo, Co-founder and Executive Director, Tech4Dev also spoke on the initiative’s plan to expand this year and introduce more learning tracks, saying, “This year, we will be empowering 50,000 women within the Women Techsters initiative across eight learning tracks, namely; Software Development, Product Design, Cybersecurity, Data Science, and Artificial Intelligence, Product Management, Mobile Applications Development, Blockchain and Mixed realities & 3D Animation.

“We have launched a call for the Women Techsters Fellowship across 15 countries: Ethiopia, DR Congo, Tanzania, Uganda, Algeria, Sudan, Morocco, Angola, Mozambique, Madagascar, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, and South Africa, and the deadline for applications closes on April 17th. Thus far, we have received over 12,000 applications in the last five weeks across 31 countries of residence, including countries in Asia, North America, Europe, and Australia,” she said.

Also speaking, Joel Ogunsola, Founder/Director of Development, brought the event to a close, thanking members of the press from across Africa (both physical and virtual) for attending the launch of the Women Techsters Initiative for the year 2023.

He also reaffirmed the Tech4Dev’s goal in using technology skills and jobs as tool to effectively bridge economic inequality gaps amongst young Africans and young underserved populations globally – improving economic livelihood and equal access to decent work opportunities for girls and women.

Tech4Dev is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating access to decent work, entrepreneurship opportunities, and platforms for Africans through digital skills empowerment and advocacy.

The vision is to equip Africans with digital and life skills that foster economic prosperity, financial freedom, and sustainable development.

