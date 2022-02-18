Technodyn Prepares for Service Management Growth in Sub-Saharan Africa

Technodyn International, the exclusive strategic partner for global cloud enterprise software company IFS in Sub-Saharan Africa, has announced that it will capitalise on the worldwide leadership of IFS in enterprise service management and manufacturing field service management to provide customers in the region with uniquely tailored solutions reflective of their market requirements.

IFS was recently named a Leader in The Forrester Wave 2021: Enterprise Service Management (ESM) Q4 report. IFS entered the ESM space by acquiring Axios Systems in June 2021 and recently launched IFS assyst 11.4.

Forrester praised IFS’ updated ESM offering for its ‘simple, universal licensing model’ and gave it the highest score for deployment and enterprise service capabilities.

“With the right ESM solutions in place, organisations across industry sectors can significantly improve communication and collaboration. When hybrid working has become the norm, ESM takes on renewed importance. It delivers the required self-service capabilities the digital organisations of today need. The Forrester recognition reflects the investments of IFS in this segment as it continuously looks at ways to enhance the assyst value proposition. IFS is committed to making it simpler and faster for companies to roll out service management capabilities more broadly across the enterprise,” says Heman Kassan, Chief Commercial Officer at Technodyn International.

Furthermore, IFS has retained its position in the Leaders category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Field Service Management Applications 2021 – 2022 Vendor Assessment.

IFS attributes this continued success to its industry expertise and focus on delivering value across the service life cycle, with an end-to-end offering including service parts, reverse logistics, repairs, warranty, and asset management.

“IFS has established an extraordinary track record of customer partnership. Its most important goal has been to enable customers to shorten the time to value. The organisation’s combined strategy of customer-centricity and industry-focused product investment has enabled innovation that benefits the entire IFS service offering, which is also reflected in the company’s acquisition strategy. As their Sub-Sahara Africa partner, IFS gives us a world-class platform on which to build unique offerings for businesses in the region when it comes to field service management,” adds Kassan.

In its year-end financial results announced last month, IFS reported a 22% growth in software revenue in 2021, with cloud revenue seeing a 105% increase year-on-year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also marked the fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth of IFS, with the company continuing its commitment to helping companies deliver their greatest moments of service.

“As companies adopt more agile business models that leverage digital technologies and drive innovation into their services. We are excited by the potential that IFS has in the region. Technodyn International is ideally positioned to help customers build adaptability into their set up that deliver on the service management expectations they have,” concludes Kassan.

