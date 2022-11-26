Technology will Play a Key Role in 2023 Election, says INEC Chairman – TechEconomy Nigeria

The Chairman of the Independent National Electioral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu on Wednesday said the law has enabled the Commission to deploy technology in elections and also very strong on inclusivity particularly PWDs (Persons with Disabilities)

He said the provision of assistive devices for PWDs is now a legal requirement as far as resources permit.

“We have been deploying these assistive devices in our offseason elections.

We will continue to deploy technologies to protect the integrity of the electoral process.”

He also debunked reports that INEC was not going to upload election reports on real-time as fake news.

“The story emanating from a section of the media that the Commission has decided to jettison the uploading of the PU level results in real time on Election Day should be disregarded as fake news.

He said Commission will upload polling unit level results and citizens will have access to those results in real time as we upload.

“This innovation was introduced by the Commisson and the Commission cannot turn around to undermine itself. This technology has come to stay.”

