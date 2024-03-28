Techtouch, Inc. ranks 8th in Technology Fast 50 2023 Japan, a ranking of fastest growing technology companies, with a 468.6% revenue growth rate

TOKYO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Techtouch, Inc. (Headquarter: Tokyo, Japan, President/CEO: Naka Imuta) announced today that it ranked 8th in the 21st Technology Fast 50 Japan, with three-year revenue growth of 468.6%. Technology Fast 50 Japan, held annually by Deloitte Tohmatsu Group, is a ranking program of the 50 fastest-growing Japanese companies in the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) industries based on their three-year revenue growth rate. ( http://www.deloitte.com/jp/fast50)

Technology Fast 50 Japan has been serving as a benchmark for growth potential and success for corporations in the TMT industries. Companies, both listed and unlisted, are eligible to apply for Technology Fast 50 Japan and the top 50 companies that have demonstrated exceptional revenue growth. Please visit http://www.deloitte.com/jp/fast50 for further information on the program.

The company’s achievement of 468.6% revenue growth rate is attributed to the following factors:

Factor 1: Product offerings that solve clients’ problems fundamentally.

Factor 2: Sales team and customer success team that fully commit to its clients.

Commenting on the recognition, President/CEO Naka Imuta said,

“Techtouch’s Digital Adoption Platform enables clients to drive their digital transformations (DX). We commit to create a world in which all users can use any technologies through real-time guided navigation and to realize a society in which no one is left behind through DX.”

In 2023, generative AI technology has developed dramatically. In the future, the speed of technological innovation of systems, including the spread of AI, should become faster and faster. Accordingly, the days when employees of companies have to learn through manuals and training with a lot of effort and struggle to use a system are over. In order to benefit from the system itself and technology the most, Techtouch will continuously strive for technological innovation, accelerate DX in Japanese companies, and contribute to society by realizing a world in which no one is left behind through the Digital Transformation”.

About Technology Fast 50 Japan Program

Technology Fast 50 Japan is the Japanese edition of the ranking program organized by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, an international public accounting and consulting firm that ranks companies in TMT industries based on their three year revenue growth. The revenue growth rates are used as indices to rank the fastest-growing companies regardless of their company size. Entries are accepted from both listed and unlisted companies in all TMT industry segments including hardware, software, communications, media, life sciences and clean technology.

Disclaimer regarding the information disclosed in Technology Fast 50 Japan Program

In tabulating Technology Fast 50 Japan, Deloitte Tohmatsu Group and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited have made reasonable efforts to ensure their accuracy. However, because it is based on information provided by applicant companies to Technology Fast 50 Japan, such information is provided “as is” and not intended for expressing any opinions regarding their accuracy, and Deloitte Tohmatsu Group and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited make no representation or warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied, to the accuracy of the information. For further information on Technology Fast 50 Japan program, please visit http://www.deloitte.com/jp/fast50 .

For further information, contact:

Nakagama/Goto/Okuda, PR department, Techtouch, Inc.

Address of the company: 5th Floor, Work Styling, Shiodome City Center, 1-5-2 Higashishinbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-0021 Japan

URL: https://techtouch.jp/

Email: pr@techtouch.co.jp

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/techtouch-inc-ranks-8th-in-technology-fast-50-2023-japan-a-ranking-of-fastest-growing-technology-companies-with-a-468-6-revenue-growth-rate-302103252.html

SOURCE Techtouch, Inc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

