Tecsys Announces Election of Directors and Appointment of Auditors

MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ — Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), (the “Corporation”), announces the results of the matters voted upon at the annual meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders of the Corporation (the “Shareholders”) held on September 7, 2023.

According to the scrutineers’ report, shareholders holding 10,929,895 common shares (the “Common Shares”) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing 74.38% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date on July 21, 2023.

Following Rani Hublou’s decision not to seek re-election, the Shareholders elected the six other nominees listed in the management information circular dated July 26, 2023 (the “Circular”) to be the directors of the Corporation (the “Directors”). Each nominee (all incumbent Directors) was elected by a majority of the votes cast. Each Director will hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until the election of his or her successor, unless the Director resigns or the Director’s office becomes vacant. The matter was put to a vote by ballot and the report on proxies provided by the scrutineers at the Meeting was as follows:

Director Nominee Number of

Votes FOR Number of Votes

AGAINST Percentage of Total

Votes FOR Percentage of Total Votes AGAINST David Brereton 10,339,075 523,859 95.18 % 4.82 % Peter Brereton 10,418,025 444,909 95.90 % 4.10 % David Booth 9,654,551 1,208,383 88.88 % 11.12 % Vernon Lobo 7,916,742 2,946,192 72.88 % 27.12 % Kathleen Miller 10,856,362 6,572 99.94 % 0.06 % Steve Sasser 10,245,280 617,654 94.31 % 5.69 %

The Shareholders also voted to re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation.

Additional information concerning the matters voted upon at the Meeting is available in the Circular, which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will also be filed on SEDAR+.

About Tecsys

Since our founding 40 years ago, much has changed in the realm of supply chain technology. But one thing has remained constant; by developing dynamic and innovative supply chain solutions, Tecsys has been equipping organizations for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions.

Tecsys’ shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

