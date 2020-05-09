Ted Cruz And Joe Scarborough Feud On Twitter Over Trump, Cocktails And Panties







MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough traded insults with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) over Twitter on Friday after Scarborough shared a misleading viral video of Vice President Mike Pence that has since been debunked. Cruz called out “Morning Joe” host Scarborough in a tweet, saying it was “perhaps best not to forward fraudulent stories.” “You are claiming to be a journalist, after all…” he wrote.

Hmm. When you’re on the defensive for being dishonest & corrupt, perhaps best not to forward fraudulent stories from Jimmy Kimmel (that he’s admitted were false)? You are claiming to be a journalist, after all…. https://t.co/tYsgKJGxpR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 8, 2020

In response, former GOP congressman Scarborough slammed Cruz for bowing to Donald Trump despite the president’s insulting of Cruz’s wife during the 2016 election and his spreading of a conspiracy theory involving Cruz’s father. “Ted, when I make a mistake I admit it,” he wrote, adding: “Me messing up a tweet or two will never erase the shame you carry every day of your life.”

Ted, when I make a mistake I admit it. You remain mired in shame because you kowtow to a man who called your wife ugly and said your daddy assassinated JFK. Me messing up a tweet or two will never erase the shame you carry every day of your life. https://t.co/eJa4qWzqA2 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 8, 2020

Cruz accused Scarborough of chasing Trump ― who he regularly interviewed ahead of the 2016 election before becoming one of his fiercest critics ― “for 2 years like a teenage girl throwing her panties at the latest boy band.” “Now you pretend to be this indignant paragon of virtue outraged at everything he says & does,” Cruz added. “All to get invited to DC cocktail parties & thrill the 13 people watching MSNBC.”

Joe, you chased after Trump for 2 years like a teenage girl throwing her panties at the latest boy band; now you pretend to be this indignant paragon of virtue outraged at everything he says & does. All to get invited to DC cocktail parties & thrill the 13 people watching MSNBC. https://t.co/XG9P0Bwrbp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 8, 2020

Scarborough had the final say. “The difference between you and me is the closer Trump got to power, the more I criticized him,” he wrote. “The closer Trump got to power, the more you sold your soul to him. You even sold out your own father’s name for Trump.” “You lose this fight every time. You sold your soul to Trump. You. Lose,” Scarborough wrote in a second tweet, highlighting in a third post how he doesn’t do cocktail parties. “I went to University of Alabama and University of Florida. You’re a Harvard and Princeton boy who spends your life around lobbyists and billionaires,” he said. “You can cut out the man-of-the-people BS. Nobody believes anything you say.”

Ted, Trump called your wife ugly and said your dad killed JFK. The difference between you and me is the closer Trump got to power, the more I criticized him. The closer Trump got to power, the more you sold your soul to him. You even sold out your own father’s name for Trump. https://t.co/jx83IE6JQ4 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 8, 2020

You lose this fight every time.

You sold your soul to Trump.

You. Lose. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 8, 2020

PS. I don’t do cocktail parties. I went to University of Alabama and University of Florida. You’re a Harvard and Princeton boy who spends your life around lobbyists and billionaires. You can cut out the man-of-the-people BS. Nobody believes anything you say. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 8, 2020









Source link