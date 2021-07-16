‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘WandaVision,’ ‘Bridgerton’ score Emmy nominations
After a delayed 2020 Emmy season, TV’s biggest award show is back with vigor. The 2021 Emmy. nominations were announced Tuesday, with old favorites like The Crown and black-ish as well as welcome recognition for Pose, I May Destroy You, Mare of Easttown, and more.
The nominations were presented by Ron Cephas-Jones and daughter Jasmine Cephas-Jones, who made Emmy history in 2020 by both winning statues in the same season.
Here are the 2021 Emmy nominations.
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Alison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Comedy Series
black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
The 73rd annual Emmy Awards will air Sunday Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. Check out the Emmys website for the full list of nominations.