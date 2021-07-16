fbpx
‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘WandaVision,’ ‘Bridgerton’ score Emmy nominations
July 16, 2021

After a delayed 2020 Emmy season, TV’s biggest award show is back with vigor. The 2021 Emmy. nominations were announced Tuesday, with old favorites like The Crown and black-ish as well as welcome recognition for Pose, I May Destroy You, Mare of Easttown, and more.

The nominations were presented by Ron Cephas-Jones and daughter Jasmine Cephas-Jones, who made Emmy history in 2020 by both winning statues in the same season.

Here are the 2021 Emmy nominations.

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

  • Conan

  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live

  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Competition Program

  • The Amazing Race

  • Nailed It!

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race

  • Top Chef

  • The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy

  • Aidy Bryant, Shrill

  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

  • Alison Janney, Mom

  • Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Anthony Anderson, black-ish

  • Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

  • William H. Macy, Shameless

  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

  • Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • black-ish

  • Cobra Kai

  • Emily in Paris

  • Hacks

  • The Flight Attendant

  • The Kominsky Method

  • Pen15

  • Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Paul Bettany, WandaVision

  • Hugh Grant, The Undoing

  • Ewan McGregor, Halston

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

  • Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

  • Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

  • Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

  • Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • I May Destroy You

  • Mare of Easttown

  • The Queen’s Gambit

  • The Underground Railroad

  • WandaVision

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

  • Olivia Colman, The Crown

  • Emma Corrin, The Crown

  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

  • Mj Rodriguez, Pose

  • Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

  • Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

  • Josh O’Connor, The Crown

  • Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

  • Billy Porter, Pose

  • Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding Drama Series

  • The Boys

  • Bridgerton

  • The Crown

  • The Handmaid’s Tale

  • Lovecraft Country

  • The Mandalorian

  • Pose

  • This Is Us

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards will air Sunday Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. Check out the Emmys website for the full list of nominations.

