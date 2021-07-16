‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘WandaVision,’ ‘Bridgerton’ score Emmy nominations

After a delayed 2020 Emmy season, TV’s biggest award show is back with vigor. The 2021 Emmy. nominations were announced Tuesday, with old favorites like The Crown and black-ish as well as welcome recognition for Pose, I May Destroy You, Mare of Easttown, and more.

The nominations were presented by Ron Cephas-Jones and daughter Jasmine Cephas-Jones, who made Emmy history in 2020 by both winning statues in the same season.

Here are the 2021 Emmy nominations.

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Alison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba , In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards will air Sunday Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. Check out the Emmys website for the full list of nominations.