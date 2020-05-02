Ted Lieu Lays It On The Line For Anti-Lockdown Protesters With Ominous Prediction

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) hit anti-lockdown protesters with the hard truth about the coronavirus after 2,500 to 3,000 people gathered in Huntington Beach, California, on Friday to demand an end to the statewide stay-at-home order.

Lieu warned on Twitter that the demonstrators had “undoubtedly spread the virus even more” due to the “highly contagious” nature of COVID-19, the disease caused by the contagion that’s killed upwards of 64,000 people in the U.S. alone.

“There were over 30,000 new US cases reported yesterday & over 34,000 today,” added Lieu, noting how around 15% of people who contract the virus end up requiring hospital treatment.