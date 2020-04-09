Teddi Mellencamp & Daughter Slate, 6, Take Dogs Walking Break After Birth Of Her Baby, 1 Month

Teddi Mellencamp and her daughter Slate enjoyed a brief outing with their dogs amid them and millions of others being in self-isolation.

Mommy and me time! Teddi Mellencamp, 38, was seen walking her French bulldog puppies with her daughter Slate, 6, and a gal pal on Wednesday, April 8. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star kept it comfy casual for the outing in an oversized black and white jacket that went all the way down to her knees. She paired the relaxed look with grey sweatpants and sneakers while keeping her gorgeous blonde locks up in a bun. Slate, meanwhile, got a little more colorful in their outdoor journey by sporting a purple jacket over a printed t-shirt, sweatpants and shoes. Her friend dressed similarly as they made their way through the streets with their adorable dogs in tow.

Teddi has been one of the many celebrities seen breaking a sweat over the past month while being in a self-quarantine kind of situation over the growing Coronavirus pandemic. Jennifer Lopez, 50, did her best to keep the calories off by hitting up a gym in Miami, Jennifer Garner, 47, and her son Samuel, 8, wore masks while riding around on their bicycles and singer Harry Styles, 26, showed off his legs in a pair of short shorts during a hike in Los Angeles.

2020 hasn’t been a great year for many due to the Coronavirus issue that has become a worldwide problem however Teddi, Slate, and their family experienced a great deal of joy when she and husband Edwin Arroyave welcomed their third child on February 25. It was another daughter for the longtime couple (they also have a son named Cruz) who named their baby girl Dove.

Fans praised the accountability coach after she posted an unfiltered photo of her post-baby body days after giving birth while gushing about the joys of motherhood all over again. “It is unbelievable, unconditional love,” she captioned the pic. “It is an incredibly powerful bond that Dove and I share. It is tears of joy watching Edwin light up when he’s with her. It is bursting with pride watching my older kids gently, lovingly & eagerly jump into their new found big sibling roles. It is very little sleep because, let’s be real, is “sleep when the baby is sleeping” actually a thing?”