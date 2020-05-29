Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry cradles her growing bump in a tight black tee

She is currently expecting her forth child and second with on and off boyfriend Chris Lopez.

But Kailyn Lowry was beaming as she showed off her growing baby bump while out for a walk on Friday.

The 28-year-old opted for an all black outfit of a v-neck tee and black leggings as she took her dogs for an off-leash walk in Delaware.

Happy mama: Kailyn Lowry was beaming as she showed off her growing baby bump while out for a walk on Friday in Delaware

The mother-of-three kept her look simple, teaming the black outfit with grey untied sneakers and a messy ponytail hairdo.

She seemed to have two orange remotes for each of her Cane Corso pup’s collars as the walked beside her.

Kailyn emphasized her baby bump as she cradled it as she walked down an empty street near her home.

She currently has three boys: Isaac, 10, from her relationship with Jonathan Rivera, Lincoln, six, whom she shares with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux, two, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Chris is also the father of her upcoming child, who still is unnamed.

Kailyn has starred on MTV’s Teen Mom 2 since 2011, now going into its 10th season, after appearing on 16 and Pregnant.

Earlier this month, Kailyn shared a video of herself driving captioned, ‘When people ask me how it feels to be single & pregnant,’ which seemed to reference her split from her boyfriend.

Though she didn’t have anything to say, she sang along to a Lil Uzi Vert song featuring the line: ‘There’s no emotion on my face because I’m numb.

Workout ready: The mother-of-three kept her look simple, teaming the black outfit with grey untied sneakers and a messy ponytail hairdo

Though Kailyn has posted about following stay-at-home orders with her children, she shocked some of her fans last month when she shot down the idea of ever vaccinating her children against the coronavirus.

A fan stated that the mother-of-three believed vaccines caused autism and Kailyn decided to respond.

When asked if she would give her kids a coronavirus vaccine Kailyn didn’t leave much doubt about her thoughts on the matter, simply replying, ‘Absolutely not.’

Human trials of a coronavirus vaccine began in March, but a completed product isn’t likely to be available for 12–18 months, which is already faster than normal for a vaccine.

Splitsville: Chris is also the father of her upcoming child, who still is unnamed, though they’re currently not together

Taking a risk: She sparked backlash back in April when she revealed that she would not vaccinate her children against the coronavirus

Kailyn has previously expressed her unwillingness to vaccinate her children.

In January 2019, she revealed on her Coffee Convos podcast that her two-year-old son Lux had not been vaccinated at all.

After receiving pushback from fans, she defended herself on the show.

‘I guess the only thing I can really say and continue to stand for is to parent how it’s best for your child and family,’ she told In Touch.

Just the facts: The Centers for Disease Control states that vaccines are safe and are tested and monitored by it, the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health

‘People don’t love everything I do, but I don’t shove my beliefs down anyone else’s throat. I know what’s best for my kids, and other parents know what’s best for theirs.’

Though Kailyn was under the impression that vaccinations are a personal issue, unvaccinated children put immunocompromised children and those who cannot be vaccinated for various medical reasons at risk.

The Centers for Disease Control CDC) states that vaccines are safe and are tested and monitored by it, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

There is no known benefit to spacing out vaccinations for children, and doing so can leave them and their peers vulnerable to those diseases.