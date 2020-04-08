‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Collapses After Audio Of Her Fights With Andrew Leak

Amber Portwood was ‘remorseful’ over her fight with Andrew Glennon in the April 7 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’ — so much so, she fainted in a parking lot.

Amber Portwood’s raw reaction to the leaked audio of a past fight with her then-fiance, Andrew Glennon, was finally revealed in the April 7 episode of Teen Mom OG. The episode was filmed when the shocking audio — in which a woman (allegedly Amber) could be heard telling a man (allegedly Andrew) “I will f–king kill you” — hit the Internet in Sept. 2019. Amber was nothing short of distraught after the audio made its rounds online on Tuesday’s night episode.

Amber tried to claim that she was battling postpartum depression when her shocking words were recorded. Without A Crystal Ball, the publisher of the audio clip, alleged that it was recorded on Christmas Eve of 2018 — Amber welcomed her and Andrew’s son, James, in May of that year. The damage was bad, but Amber’s co-stars didn’t know how to help. So, the distressed mother turned to her ex, Gary Shirley.

“I’m remorseful for what I did, because I don’t want to be that person and I never did,” Amber confessed to Gary, and believed that she has now sought proper help with her psychiatrist. But Gary didn’t think that was enough. He made a stand: Amber needed to attend anger management classes, especially since she’s raising a young boy and their 11-year-old daughter, Leah. Amber made it clear that she wasn’t a fan of Gary’s plea, but finally relented.

On the very same day, Amber — along with Gary — attended her first anger management meeting. It ended in disaster. Amber fainted in the parking lot, and was carried away in an ambulance! That was just some of the surprises and drama that went down on the April 7 episode of Teen Mom OG — you can check out our full recap, here.

Amber has long been dealing with the repercussions of her fights with Andrew. She was arrested in July of 2019 after a particularly explosive blowout with Andrew. He accused Amber of striking a door with a machete while he was standing on the other side of the door with their toddler! Then, in Nov. 2019, a separate audio clip leaked of that fight. In it, you can hear Andrew ask if Amber’s “going to get a f–king machete.”

You can watch Amber’s legal woes play out on Teen Mom OG, which airs on Tuesdays at 8 P.M. on MTV.