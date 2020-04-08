‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Josh Proposes To Mackenzie & Maci Invites Ryan To Bentley’s B-Day Party

Two ‘Teen Mom OG’ stars celebrated birthdays this week. One culminated with an epic proposal, and another featured a super tense reunion.

This will end up being a birthday that Mackenzie McKee will never forget. During the April 7 episode of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie received a surprise birthday gift from her husband Josh after he admitted to cheating on her. He had previously told her he wanted to reconcile and work on their relationship, so he made sure to put in a lot of effort for her big day.

“Josh and I spent three days on a couple’s retreat, and it really helped our relationship. He’s still not living in the house with the kids and I, but he stopped by to drop off cupcakes for my birthday,” Mackenzie revealed this week before finding a note from Josh that told her to go on a scavenger hunt, which included stops at some of her favorite places. “I will see you on the other side,” he wrote in his note.

“I’ve been with Josh for nine years and I’ve never gotten a birthday present,” Mackenzie revealed at her mom’s house — one of the many stops on the scavenger hunt. At the end of the trail, Josh told Mackenzie to throw her old wedding ring into a lake. And then, he got down on one knee and proposed to her with an entirely new ring! She, of course, said yes.

Meanwhile, Maci Bookout decided to reach out to her ex, Ryan Edwards, and invite him to attend their son, Bentley‘s, 11th birthday party. Despite having a protective order against him, Maci thought it was in her son’s best interest to give Ryan the opportunity to attend. “Bentley’s birthday is coming up and I can’t believe he’s going to be 11,” Maci said this week. “He’s such a good kid, and I want to do something really special for him.”

“I want him to be able to celebrate his birthday with all of his brothers and sisters, so I was gonna see how you feel about inviting Ryan and Mackenzie [Standifer] so that Jagger and Hudson can come and Jen and Larry,” Maci asked her husband, Taylor McKinney. Despite their prior drama with Ryan’s family, Taylor was on board with Maci’s idea. He said, “We’ve obviously had a rocky past, but putting it aside for Bentley’s birthday is good for him.”

