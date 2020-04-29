‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Mackenzie McKee’s Mom Dies After 2-Year Cancer Battle

The April 28 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’ featured one major goodbye that left us in tears. Plus, Amber started a new romance, and Cheyenne ended her relationship with Matt.

After a two-year, heartbreaking battle with cancer, Mackenzie McKee said goodbye to her mom, Angie Douthit, during the April 28 episode of Teen Mom OG. It was a moment that millions of viewers knew was coming, but that didn’t make it any easier to watch as the 50-year-old left her husband and children, and went to heaven. Before she passed, though, Mackenzie fulfilled her mom’s dying wish by helping her pay off the house she shared with Mackenzie’s dad. She did so by asking her fans for donations, and just moments before her passing — which happened to be two weeks before Christmas — Angie’s wish was granted. And it made everyone in the hospital room shed some tears. Then, after Angie’s death, Mackenzie and her family gathered in her dad’s front yard, where they sang “Amazing Grace” and said a prayer.

Meanwhile, Amber Portwood started a new romance. Even though she just got out of a relationship and dealt with some pretty hefty legal drama with ex Andrew Glennon, Amber met a man named Dimitri on Instagram, and she liked him so much that she invited him to visit her in the states. He, too, has kids of his own, and Amber said he’s really sweet to her (he never asked if he could send her a “d*** pic”), so she wants to pursue the relationship and see where it might take her. His visit will happen in next week’s episode.

Later, Catelynn Lowell considered starting a career as a vet tech, but when she talked to someone actually in the profession, and learned how hectic the schooling can be, she decided she might want to do something else with her life — like become a receptionist at a veterinary clinic.

As for Maci Bookout, because of her current feelings on Ryan‘s alleged sobriety, she’s become content with co-parenting with his mom, Jen. But Ryan is frustrated. He thinks his mom lets Bentley do whatever he wants because she fears he’ll never want to return if she disciplines him.

Finally, Cheyenne Floyd ended her relationship with Matt, and Cory left to compete on The Challenge.

Want more? New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.