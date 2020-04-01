‘Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout Reveals Why It’s Still So Hard To Co-Parent With Ryan Edwards

Maci Bookout pinpointed her most recurring problem in raising her 11-year-old son, Bentley, with Ryan Edwards in an EXCLUSIVE interview. The MTV star also revealed if they still talk!

Maci Bookout, 28, can name her number one issue in co-parenting with Ryan Edwards. Fans saw their drama continue on the March 24 episode of Teen Mom OG, when Ryan thought Maci was being difficult for not letting their 11-year-old son, Bentley, attend the first birthday party for his half-brother Jagger (whom Ryan shares with his wife, Mackenzie). In an EXCLUSIVE interview, HollywoodLife asked Maci why Ryan has such a negative opinion of her, even though Maci insisted she already had a family trip planned and therefore the invite was simply too last minute!

“Well, I’d say obviously, because we have zero communication, so I think it’s hard for him to get a real look,” Maci admitted. “We’ll look into what is actually going on and how things actually happen, hopefully, because we don’t speak to each other and he can’t speak to me.” Maci still has a temporary restraining order against Ryan, which she obtained in April of 2018 shortly following Ryan’s arrest for missing a drug test.

Maci had another theory as to why Ryan seems to jump to the worst conclusions about her. Simply put, she believes it’s the “easiest decision” to think the worst of her! Explaining this theory, she added, “In all honesty, I think to figure out true feelings or true thoughts on something, he’d have to put in a little bit of effort or work when it comes to communication. Not to me, but with people that are in his family, and I’m not sure that he wants to go through the process of getting the information.”

Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, with Maci and Ryan’s son Bentley.

With that said, Maci claimed she and Ryan barely have a system in place for raising their young boy together. “Honestly, we don’t really co-parent,” Maci confessed to HollywoodLife. “Taylor [Maci’s husband] and I definitely co-parent. If anyone, it would be Jen and Larry,” Maci continued, referring to Ryan’s parents! Making her point clear, Maci declared, “Yeah, we [she and Ryan] don’t have the relationship at all at this point.”

Maci has lost contact with her ex altogether, because she couldn’t even say if Ryan is sober now! “I really can’t say, because I don’t talk to him or see him or anything like that,” Maci admitted. “So I don’t have the knowledge to make an assessment.” Ryan completed a 90-day stay in rehab at the end of 2018, but was arrested again in Jan. 2019 for “theft of services under $1,000” and “possession of heroin,” according to Radar Online.