Teenager dies and four hospitalised after Gold Coast party

A 19-year-old man has died after falling from a balcony and four people have been taken to hospital because of drug related incidents after a party on the Gold Coast overnight.

The deceased teenager from Brisbane was found dead at the foot of an apartment building on View Ave, Surfers Paradise around 3.19am.

It’s understood he was partying with a group of friends when he fell four storeys.

Queensland Ambulance said seven people were assessed at the scene and four people were taken to Robina Hospital in stable conditions.

Queensland Police told news.com.au the four people who were transported to hospital were taken there because of drug related incidents.

Police say a crime scene has been set up.

“Investigations are underway to determine the cause and what may have taken place in the lead-up,” police said in a statement.

MYSTERY OVER FATAL FALL AT SYDNEY HOTEL

Also overnight, a 45-year-old woman was found dead in Sydney’s Darling Harbour after mysteriously falling from the balcony of a luxury hotel.

The woman’s body was discovered on a level one rooftop about 8pm last night after emergency services were called to Sussex Street to reports a woman falling from a tenth floor balcony from the Hyatt Regency hotel.

A 48-year-old man – known to the woman – was arrested at the scene and taken to Day Street Police Station. However, he has since been released pending further investigation.

Police have not yet formally identified the woman.

A crime scene has been set up and a police investigation has been launched into her death.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information or who was in the area at the time to come forward.