Teinaki back auditioning for The Voice

Ex-Coaster Jesse Teinaki will reappear on Channel Nine's The Voice to audition for his second chance on Sunday. The Sydney-based former "singing-tradie" from Somerset was a crowd favourite last year. He was considered unlucky to lose his Battle Round against Natasha Stuart, who passed away in January after battling cancer. IN OTHER NEWS: Coach Delta Goodrem and the other judges praised Jesse's performance of Calvin Harris' hit Giant and Stuart's. "It actually was a big decision to audition again," Mr Teinaki said. "I thought about how great an experience it was. I thought I'd done my time on the show but there was something drawing me back and I'm a massive universe and spiritual person. "It felt like there was unfinished business and that I'd left a few stones unturned. "I didn't want to be the person who regrets it. "That experience in the battle with Tash is one of the favourite music experiences I've had so far and she said to me I needed to come back." The 28-year-old said if he was lucky enough to turn her chair he would choose Ms Goodrem as his coach. "The Voice was very good for me last year in terms of the experience and finding out who I am as a person," he said. The courage Ms Stuart showed to be there while she was undergoing treatment and the lessons he learnt from people on the show helped him and his music grow, he said. Mr Teinaki has been open about mental health issues in the past. "I'm definitely in a really good place at the moment," he said. "I've built up the tool kit to help me and although the demons never seem to go away completely you can keep them at bay," Mr Teinaki said on The Voice he had moved into an older age bracket. "There's a lot of talented 15 and 16 year olds out there," he said. Asked what his fans can expect from him he said he wanted to give a good performance. "The most daunting part of going back on again is wondering if I have done enough work for any of the judges to turn around; and if any of them recognise my voice whether that's good or bad," he said.

